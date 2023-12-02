Englewood man sentenced to probation in sexual assault case

Dec. 1—An Englewood man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charge in a June 2022 sexual assault.

Nathaniel McKenzie, 24, was sentenced by Judge Kimberly Melnick to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He will also be required to engage in mental health treatment and is ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

If he fails to abide by the terms of his probation, he will alternatively be sentenced to 18 months in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

McKenzie was accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman on Jun 19, 2022, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, and was charged via bill of information with aggravated assault. As part of a plea deal, the rape and gross sexual imposition charges were dismissed.

McKenzie is due back in court on Feb. 29, 2024 for a probation status report.