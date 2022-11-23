Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?

The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.

The police department posted a photo of the suspect to social media, where it was picked by by News Center 7.

The theft from a woman described as elderly occurred Nov. 20 while she was shopping at a local business, according to the police department.

Police also have learned that the suspect got into the passenger seat of a white Volkswagen SUV and the vehicle headed south on Hoke Road.

If you can identify the man in the photos that accompany this article, the police department asks that you contact Detective Wendling at 937-771-5165 or email the detective at wendling@englewood.oh.us

The police department asks that you please do not post possible names or tips to the Facebook post.

News Center 7 will update this article as information becomes available.



