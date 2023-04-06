Englewood police ask for help locating missing 83-year-old man

The Englewood Police Department is asking for help in locating Mr. Johng, 83, who went missing Thursday morning.

In social media posts on Thursday afternoon, the police said the man, referred to as Mr. Johng, was last seen in the area of 106 Grand Ave. in the city at 9 a.m.

Police said he was wearing a blue jacket and glasses with black pants and shoes.

The department asks anyone who sees him to call the Englewood PD at at 201-568-2700 or call 9-1-1.

"Please share this post to help us find Mr. Johng!" the post concluded.

