Englewood shooting leaves boy, 14, in ‘grave’ condition

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Englewood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 73rd Street around 8:20 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head by gunfire.

Paramedics took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital in ‘grave’ condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

The teen was the second 14-year-old struck by gunfire Wednesday. Earlier in the day, around 4 p.m., a teen was fatally shot on the Near West Side.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com