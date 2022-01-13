Englewood shooting leaves boy, 14, in ‘grave’ condition

Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Englewood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 73rd Street around 8:20 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head by gunfire.

Paramedics took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital in ‘grave’ condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

The teen was the second 14-year-old struck by gunfire Wednesday. Earlier in the day, around 4 p.m., a teen was fatally shot on the Near West Side.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories