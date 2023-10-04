Englewood voting on recall of 3 council members
Englewood council members' actions to change zoning laws to allow more multi-family units led to a recall election. Gabrielle Franklin reports on what's at stake in the vote.
The power of Christ compels you ... to rewatch 'The Exorcist' before the new one comes out.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
Are you low contrast, medium contrast or high contrast? The post What are contrast levels, and should they influence the way you dress? One creator breaks it down: ‘This explains TOO much’ appeared first on In The Know.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
Follow along with a busy slate on the first day of the MLB postseason.
"I just got scammed on Facebook Marketplace. Like an actual identity theft scam. So I'm gonna share it with you so that you don't fall for it. Be smarter than me!"
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
"I’m living on my own for the first time and I literally struggled with this soooo much, thank you."
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
A vaccine for an aggressive type of breast cancer is currently in clinical trials. Here’s why this is groundbreaking and how it works.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
In the context of AI, watermarking can allow a computer to detect if text or an image is generated from artificial intelligence. Researchers have found its pretty easy to evade the current methods of watermarking.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
Why state law, and store policies, matter.
Before you drop $250 on Apple's earbuds, try one of these exceptional -- and affordable -- alternatives, each tested and reviewed.
A 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X sedan, the sporty version of Mitsubishi's big sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.