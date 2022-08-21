English beach sewage dumps not monitored properly, data shows

Sam Hancock - BBC News
·4 min read

Water companies have been accused of failing to monitor sewage discharges at popular British seaside resorts.

Data analysed by the Liberal Democrats found that many monitoring devices had either not been installed or do not work "90% of the time".

The Lib Dems said the data showed a quarter of sewage discharges went unmonitored last year as a result of a lack of monitors or faults.

Water firms have insisted they are committed to tackling the issue.

In Seaford, East Sussex, where the beach is popular with swimmers and families, a monitor was only working a third of the time, according to a review of data from the Environment Agency.

Southern Water was forced to apologise last week after beaches in East Sussex were closed due to untreated wastewater being released into the sea at the shoreline.

Pollution warnings were put in place across more than 40 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewer systems.

Particular concern was raised over a handful of beaches that have bathing water status - including Littlehampton in West Sussex and Lee-on-Solent in Hampshire - where the Lib Dems said some Event Duration Monitoring (EDM) devices were not installed at all.

Across Devon and Cornwall, one in eight of South West Water's sewage monitors installed at designated bathing locations were also either faulty or not installed, they said.

Bathing water status is given to locations where ministers expect "a large number of people to bathe" based on past trends.

Raw sewage was pumped into rivers and coasts around 375,000 times in 2021, down 25,000 from the previous year, according to the Environment Agency.

The agency said it increased the number of combined sewer overflows (CSOs) monitored across the network from 800 in 2016 to more than 12,000 in 2020. All 15,000 will have them by the end of 2023, it added.

The government previously said it wanted to reduce discharges into bathing waters by 70% by 2035, and eliminate 160,000 incidents of sewage overflows by 2040.

Water minister Steve Double said earlier this week: "We are the first government to take action to tackle sewage overflows.

"Work on tackling sewage overflows continues at pace."

Dr Imogen Napper, a postdoctoral researcher in marine pollution at the University of Plymouth, said for such goals to be met more "investment and accountability is required from water companies to ensure this environmental disaster is not repeated".

"The protection of our environment, and the community that enjoy it, is paramount," she told BBC News, adding it was "environmental vandalism" for raw sewage to "enter our environment due to [companies] cutting corners and a lack of appropriate infrastructure".

When all monitors were considered - not just those in spots with bathing status - the Lib Dem analysis found that the water company with the worst record was Anglian Water, which had less than half (49%) its sewage discharges measured due to a faulty monitor or the fact one was never installed.

This was followed by South West Water (30%) and Severn Trent Water (29%).

Stanley Johnson, the prime minister's father, blamed his son's administration for the sewage problem, saying it should have been pressed harder.

Linking the problem to Brexit, he said Britain's beaches got a "clean up" after joining the European Union in 1973. Without the "EU push", he added, the UK faces a "very dangerous and difficult situation".

Both Anglian Water and Southern Water told BBC News work had already been done to improve the issue.

"All but three of the places designated for bathing in our region are rated as good or excellent for bathing water quality, and all have EDM monitors installed on them," an Anglian Water spokeswoman said.

She added the company planned to have devices installed "across all CSOs by the end of 2023".

At Southern, a spokesman said the company has monitors on "87.8% of our storm overflows, giving us the ability to report pollutions more accurately".

He added: "This covers 959 of our 974 overflows - one of the highest levels in the industry.

"We have committed to £145m of investment to drive down pollutions by 2025."

Lib Dem MP Tim Farron, the party's environment spokesperson, described a "national scandal" in which water companies could be guilty of "gross negligence by failing to install sewage monitors".

Meanwhile, a spokesman for water regulator Ofwat said it was currently investigating "all wastewater companies" in England and Wales due to "concerns" over how they "manage their treatment works".

Cases are currently open in relation to six of them, he told BBC News, adding: "Where we find issues, we will act".

Tory MPs last year defended themselves after 256 voted with the government to reject an attempt by the House of Lords to bolster the Environment Bill.

Peers wanted to force water companies and the government to demonstrate progressive reductions in discharges of untreated sewage and make it standard for them to "take all reasonable steps" to avoid using combined sewer overflows.

Some MPs said the proposed amendment was unnecessary, while others argued dumping sewage into open water was better than it coming into people's homes or businesses.

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska's snow crabs have disappeared. Where they went is a mystery.

    The theories are many. The crabs moved into Russian waters. They are dead because predators got them. They are dead because they ate each other. The crabs scuttled off the continental shelf and scientists just didn't see them. Alien abduction. OK, not that last one. But everyone agrees on one point: The disappearance of Alaska's snow crabs probably is connected to climate change. Marine biologists and those in the fishing industry fear the precipitous and unexpected crash of this luxury seafood

  • Watch for gators! Recent Myrtle Beach area storms may have altered their hangout spots

    After rain storms, alligators may take advantage of the influx of water and travel to just about anywhere there is a body of fresh water.

  • Myrtle Beach visitor says shark bite happened in waist-deep water, needed ‘hundreds of stitches’

    Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was on a family vacation when a shark latched on to her arm while in waist deep water on Aug. 11. She was one of two people bitten on the same day.

  • A dolphin's GoPro video shows it eating 8 venomous sea snakes, and scientists aren't sure why

    Bottlenose dolphins typically eat fish, but this animal chose a more dangerous prey. Yellow-bellied sea snakes can be toxic, but she seemed fine.

  • Around Town: Income producers should get priority for water in California amid drought

    Pat Orr has ideas for who should get to use water, and who can go without, as drought gets more intense.

  • China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave

    “These shutdowns have the potential to be equally, if not more, impactful on supply chains than recent COVID lockdowns,” one expert said.

  • Over 5000 dolphins perish in Black Sea, biologists say

    Viktoriia Andrieieva Journalist of Ukrainska Pravda.Life Due to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, animals continue to die in the Black Sea. At least 5,000 dolphins have already died. Sources: Open Cages organisation; Ivan Rusiev, a biologist and employee of the Tuzlivski Lymany park Quote: "The sea washes up no more than 5% of all dead animals ashore.

  • Plunging water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient statues

    STORY: Plunging water levels on China’s Yangtze Riverhave revealed ancient Buddhist statues Location: Chongqing, China on a previously submerged islandOne of the three statues depictsa monk sitting on a lotus pedestal They're believed to be 600 years old according to state media Xinhua Resident Gu Yunfengswam out to see the statues“I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago – the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It’s like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I’m not sure if this one would be the same. I don’t think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I’m here to see it. This is a culture that our ancestors have left us.”The river’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to drought and a heatwave in China’s southwest

  • Storms to bring heavy rain, possible flooding to the Northeast on Monday

    A storm system bringing a threat of severe weather to portions of the Ohio Valley on Sunday will continue to move toward the East Coast and bring the threat of heavy rain and possible flooding to the Northeast to start the workweek.

  • Column: We're in a climate crisis. It shouldn't be this hard to buy an electric car

    My Kia is partly electric, but half measures aren't good enough in this climate emergency.

  • Amid drought, why isn't Newsom stopping wave parks and 'desert beachfront' developments?

    Desert Sun readers sound off on current events in today's letters to the editor.

  • Gulf system could become next tropical storm; plus something to watch in Atlantic

    The disturbance we have been following in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico is close to being a tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Danielle.

  • China's Chongqing deserted amidst intense heat

    STORY: A handful of people walked past in a hurry carrying umbrellas to prevent sunburn.Forty-eigh-year-old tourist, Xu, from China's Guangdong province likened it to a furnace.“I do not regret (coming here)", she said. "Just feeling the heatwave. To feel what it’s like to be in a furnace. It’s stifling hot. But it’s ok. Those tourist spots are still quite distinctive.”Offices have been turning up the temperature of air conditioning and keeping the system off to rest from time to time for the purpose of reducing the burden of electrical loads and preventing the circuit breaker to trip, 34-year-old local resident Peng Rong told Reuters.Hit by rare heatwave, 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state television CCTV said on Friday (August 19) as weather service data showed a district in Chongqing to be the country's hottest, hitting 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • Flagstaff hit with more flash flooding; federal officials touring area had to flee raging waters

    A county official was showing representatives of federal agencies the affected areas when they had to flee the rushing waters and seek higher ground.

  • Lighter pavement really does cool cities when it’s done right

    A road crew paints a street in Los Angeles with coating designed to reduce heat. John McCoy/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWhen heat waves hit, people start looking for anything that might lower the temperature. One solution is right beneath our feet: pavement. Think about how hot the soles of your shoes can get when you’re walking on dark pavement or asphalt. A hot street isn’t just hot to touch – it also raises the surrounding air temperature. Research shows that buildi

  • ‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds

    California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.

  • Golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain batters Des Moines metro, causing damage, road closures

    The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny Friday afternoon until 3:15 p.m.

  • Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

    Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis of Chongqing lost half its vegetable crop in heat as high as 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) and a drought that has shrunk the giant Yangtze River and wilted crops across central China. Gan’s surviving eggplants are no bigger than strawberries.

  • The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.

    The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.

  • Fear for future after fish mass die-off in Poland

    STORY: Thousands of dead fish turned up near the banks of the Oder River in the village of Widuchowa in western Poland on August 11. That's when local residents realized an ecological disaster that started in late July in the country's south-west was heading towards the Baltic Sea. The mayor of the village, Pawel Wrobel, said when they discovered the dead fish, it was "the worst five days of his life". He said it was like something from a disaster movie. With the help of the local community, he gathered dozens of pitchforks, used to lift potatoes, to remove dead fish from the river which marks part of the Polish-German border. Firefighters and territorial defence forces were deployed by the government to help. The stench was so bad that most of them vomited during their work, according to the village residents. Despite numerous tests, it is still unclear what poisoned the Oder, which is Poland's second largest river. Researchers in Germany and Poland's climate ministry have pointed to a large overgrowth of toxic algae as a possible cause. The government began a crisis response. But many say this came too late. On Aug. 12, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired the head of Poland's national water management authority and the head of the general environmental inspectorate, saying their institutions should have reacted earlier.For Widuchowa's residents, like Piotr Bugaj, who is a passionate angler and owns boats and rooms to rent on the river, fear and uncertainty prevail. "I was born by the Oder River, I have been an angler for 30 years. I cannot imagine it now, it is hard for me to come to the river, look at the water table and not see fish, the predators who used to chase each other, bream swimming around."