English Black Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death by White Woman in Described Hate Crime
As I previously wrote Black women across the world are under attack, the same can also go for Black men. It’s not just an American problem, Black people internationally can be murdered simply for the color of their skin.
On Friday, 61-year-old Hubert Brown was murdered after being stabbed to death in Bristol, England. According to the Independent, authorities are treating the incident as a race-hate crime.
Read more
Trump Lawyer Sports Gamer Laptop At $250 Million Fraud Trial
Ford To Cancel All Dealer Stock Orders Of The 2023 F-150 Lightning After Quality Control Check
Youtuber Jailed On Piracy Charges Has 57-Vehicle Collection Auctioned Off By Feds
Hankook's All-Seasons Embarrass Most Dedicated Winter Tires In Comparison Test
This news comes just days after a teenage Black girl was stabbed to death in London, England. Although it’s not being treated as a hate crime, 15-year-old Elianne Andam was allegedly killed after she attempted to protect her friend who was being approached by her ex-boyfriend. When her friend declined a romantic gesture, her ex allegedly chased the two girls and attacked Andam with a long black knife.
Also in London, an unarmed Black man was fatally shot by a police officer after he was followed by local authorities. After he turned into a nearby neighborhood, his vehicle was blocked by an unmarked vehicle in a London alley and he was shot multiple times.
More from The Root
NBC tried to ride the Swift-Kelce wave Sunday night. It ended badly
Your Guide to October’s Much-Anticipated ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse
Abandoned Superyacht Is Still Burning $2,000 A Day In Just Fuel Costs
You Can Play This Life-Ruining Horror Game On Steam For Free
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.