English Black Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death by White Woman in Described Hate Crime

As I previously wrote Black women across the world are under attack, the same can also go for Black men. It’s not just an American problem, Black people internationally can be murdered simply for the color of their skin.

On Friday, 61-year-old Hubert Brown was murdered after being stabbed to death in Bristol, England. According to the Independent, authorities are treating the incident as a race-hate crime.

Read more

This news comes just days after a teenage Black girl was stabbed to death in London, England. Although it’s not being treated as a hate crime, 15-year-old Elianne Andam was allegedly killed after she attempted to protect her friend who was being approached by her ex-boyfriend. When her friend declined a romantic gesture, her ex allegedly chased the two girls and attacked Andam with a long black knife.

Also in London, an unarmed Black man was fatally shot by a police officer after he was followed by local authorities. After he turned into a nearby neighborhood, his vehicle was blocked by an unmarked vehicle in a London alley and he was shot multiple times.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.