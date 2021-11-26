English Channel migrant row shows no signs of easing

France has scrapped planned talks with the UK about migrant crossings after Paris slammed as "unacceptable" a letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pushing relations to new lows. The recent drowning of 27 migrants in the Channel was a stark reminder that both countries are struggling to curb the flow of migrants across the seaway. Relations between the two neighbours were already fraught following various disputes over Brexit, but this escalation in the war of words marks a turn for the worse.

