English doctor killed by stray bullet in Atlanta suburb





Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an English doctor who was fatally shot in an apartment in an Atlanta suburb.

Katherine Shepard, the girlfriend of Matthew Willson, said that a bullet hit her boyfriend of three years after being fired through her wall and into her bedroom, local ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The bullet was among over 30 gunshots that the couple heard close to Willson's apartment in Brookhaven, Ga., located roughly 10 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Authorities received a 911 call about a man being hit by gunfire while police were in the area responding to several other 911 calls about a nearby apartment complex where shots were reportedly going off, 11Alive News reported.

He died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

"I held him for another 20 minutes while we waited for the ambulance," Shepard said, according to WSB-TV. "And while we were waiting, there were more gunshots fired. I was just trying to keep him there, you know, talking to him."

The shooting is believed to be happened at random, authorities say, and they are looking for who have been involved in the incident, the news outlet reported .

"He was supposed to be here for three months because we've been long distance for a while," Shepard said. "I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he's gone."

The Hill has reached out to Brookhaven police for further information.