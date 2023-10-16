English National Opera music director resigns ‘abruptly’ over proposed financial cuts

The English National Opera is facing upheaval after its musical director quit suddenly over proposed funding cuts.

Martyn Brabbins announced his resignation as music director of the ENO on Sunday (15 October), saying proposals by management in the wake of Arts Council England “interference” would “drive a coach and horses” through the company’s artistic integrity.

“I cannot in all conscience continue to support the board and management’s strategy for the future of the company,” Brabbins, 64, said in a statement released by his management.

The organisation proposed on 13 October to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its remaining musicians on part-time contracts after a loss of the company’s Arts Council funding, which sparked protest from the Musicians’ Union.

It follows a decision made by Arts Council England announced in 2022 that the ENO – based in central London – would lose all of its £12m funding unless it moved out of the capital. After public outcry from the music community, it was announced in July that extra money and more time had been found and that a new business model was being developed.

“While my feelings on this have been developing for some time, it reached its nadir this week, with the internal announcement of severe cuts to its orchestra and chorus from 2024-25 season,” added Brabbins, who has been ENO’s music director since October 2016.

“Although making cuts has been necessitated by Arts Council England’s interference in the company’s future, the proposed changes would drive a coach and horses through the artistic integrity of the whole of ENO as a performing company, while also singularly failing to protect our musicians’ livelihoods.

“This is a plan of managed decline, rather than an attempt to rebuild the company and maintain the world-class artistic output for which ENO is rightly famed.”

Members of the English National Opera take part in rehearsals at the London Coliseum (PA Archive)

He continued: “I urge ACE to reassess this situation and recognise the devastating implications their funding decisions will have on the lives of individual musicians, as well as the reputation of the UK on the international stage.”

The ENO issued a statement on Sunday night, stating that the company is “surprised” by Brabbins’s “abrupt” departure.

“As a member of the ENO’s senior leadership, Martyn has been party to all key discussions at all stages and the extremely difficult decisions that have to be made by the Board and Management in constrained financial circumstances,” read the statement.

Members at English National Opera have learned that the company plans to axe 19 posts & employ the remaining musicians on part time contracts



The union plans to reject the proposals & fight to keep our members at @E_N_O in full time jobs, on full time pay https://t.co/v1HhKyZtpi — Musicians' Union (@WeAreTheMU) October 13, 2023

The ENO said it remains confident it can maintain a “substantial level of operatic work” despite the cuts.

“After nine months of negotiation with Arts Council England, the ENO has reached a position where we are confident we can maintain a substantial level of operatic work – as opposed to the original reality of total redundancy across the entire company (following Art Council England’s previous decision to remove the ENO as a National Portfolio Organisation in November 2022),” continued the statement.

The statement added that the ENO was “disappointed that Martyn has chosen to resign rather than support the company” and the “future of the ENO”.

The Independent has contacted Arts Council England for comment.