English study finds 50-60% reduced risk of COVID for double-vaccinated

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in London
Alistair Smout
·3 min read

By Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) - Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday.

Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had COVID-19 symptoms.

Focusing on those who had COVID-19 symptoms, effectiveness rose to around 59%, according to the study, which covered a period when the Delta variant completely displaced the previously dominant Alpha variant.

The estimates, which did not break down effectiveness by vaccine, are lower than those reported by Public Health England for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's shots.

The researchers said this was not surprising or worrying, given that PHE estimates were based on those who have symptoms and get tested, while the Imperial study is designed to pick up more people.

"We're looking at effectiveness against infection amongst a random sample of the general population, which includes asymptomatic individuals," Imperial epidemiologist Paul Elliot, who leads the study, told reporters, adding that even those who had symptoms in the study might not have got a test otherwise.

"So again, it's a different bunch of people."

The study found that the link between infections and hospitalisations, which had previously weakened, had started to reconverge, a move which coincides with the spread of Delta among younger people who may not be fully vaccinated.

PHE has said that Delta carries a higher risk of hospitalisation, though vaccines offer good protection against severe disease.

The researchers said that overall, prevalence in unvaccinated people was 1.21%, three times higher than the 0.40% prevalence in fully vaccinated people, and that the viral load among people with COVID was also lower in vaccinated people.

YOUNG PEOPLE

The researchers were presenting the latest findings of Imperial's REACT-1 prevalence survey, which showed there was a fourfold increase in infections in a month to reach 1 in 160 people in England.

The latest survey, conducted between June 24 and July 12, covers the time ahead of a peak in daily reported infections on July 17, and found that the rise was fuelled by spread in younger people.

Imperial professor Steven Riley said that 5- to 24-year-olds accounted for 50% of all infections, even though they are only 25% of the population.

Schools have now shut for summer holidays, and cases have fallen from that peak despite legal coronavirus restrictions ending on July 19.

"We've shown that prior to the recent dip, young people were driving the infections," Riley told reporters.

"These data support the idea that there is uncertainty about what might happen in September when schools return and we have increased indoor mixing, because of the patterns of infection that we saw driving the growth."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fully vaccinated Delta-COVID patients face much lower odds of severe outcomes: study

    Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant experienced "significantly lower odds" of moderate or severe outcomes, according to a local study.

  • Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges

    Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students in recent months they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin. California State University, the country's largest four-year public university system, joined the list last week, along with Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro called case surges linked to the variant an “alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors.”

  • CMS back to school: Will teachers have COVID vaccines? Is it rude to ask?

    “These kids take off their masks in schools all the time,” says one teacher.

  • Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

  • What should I know about the delta variant?

    It's the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic, but COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it. The change is based on recent research suggesting that vaccinated people who get infected with the delta variant can spread it to others, even if the vaccinated don’t get seriously ill. It’s not yet clear if the delta variant makes people sicker.

  • Newsom can't tie recall to GOP in voter guide, lawsuit says

    Top supporters of the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to block him from branding the contest as a Republican effort in the official election guide that will be sent to voters ahead of the Sept. 14 contest. Orrin Heatlie and Mike Netter are asking a judge to strike portions of Newsom’s ballot statement and edit other parts.

  • CDC and doctors call for masks in school. Will states, schools follow guidelines?

    As the delta variant spreads and young children aren't eligible for vaccination, new CDC guidelines recommend masks in schools.

  • Positive Covid Test At Georgetown Sparks Concerns, Raises Questions About Fall

    Hybrid classes have been held at Georgetown McDonough since fall 2020. McDonough photo In May, as Georgetown McDonough School of Business prepared to close out an unprecedented year of remote learning, Dean Paul Almeida ... The post Positive Covid Test At Georgetown Sparks Concerns, Raises Questions About Fall appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. With vaccines widely available, political leaders were combating the latest surge in infections with shots and masks rather than ordering businesses to close and Americans to stay home as they did last year. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 cases, despite a Supreme Court ruling in June suggesting that such a move would require Congress to pass new legislation.

  • Vaccination rates increase in states where COVID-19 cases are surging

    Louisiana reinstituted a statewide mask mandate after hospitals saw an increase in COVID patients.

  • Long lines at Florida testing sites, COVID cases spike

    "These are the longest lines I have seen," said Chris Tittel, Public Information Officer Manatee County Florida Department of Health.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mask or vaccine mandates. The head of Florida's hospital association said the current surge sent COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing to 10,000 from 2,000 in less than 30 days, although deaths have remained well below the previous peak.

  • Democrats divided, Trump tested in Ohio House special elections

    Two special elections in Ohio are potential bellwethers of how far left Democrats will turn, and how much power Trump wields in the Republican Party.

  • Save Money by Never Buying These 5 Things New

    Shopping for pre-owned, thrifted, gently used, or straight-up really old items isn't only better for the planet; it's better for your bank account. Here are the top five items you should never buy new.

  • Design Theory: How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion

    The Instagram account spotlights emerging designers who have gone on to dress major celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Normani and others.

  • Israel reinstates COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

    Israel announced Tuesday it will tighten public health measures due to surging in COVID-19 case numbers.Driving the news: The latest restrictions come as Israel saw nearly 4,000 new daily cases reported on Tuesday, the highest count so far since the country began experiencing an uptick last month, the AP reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The fresh measures include allowing only vaccinated people to attend

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks. * Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday. * China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, as the country reported 90 new cases in the mainland for Monday.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which protected millions of Americans behind on their rent from being tossed out of houses and apartments, expired at midnight on Saturday, with Congress failing to renew it as Biden had asked. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier on Monday pressed Biden to have his administration renew the ban without congressional action.

  • Soccer-Footballs should be sold with health warning, says dementia expert

    Research from Professor Willie Stewart, who leads the FIELD (Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk) study, previously found that former footballers are 3.5 times more likely to die with dementia than the general public. New research has shown that outfield players were four times more likely to be diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease with the risk being highest among defenders, who are five times more likely to have dementia than non-footballers. "With the current data, we're now at the point to suggest that football should be sold with a health warning saying repeated heading in football may lead to an increased risk of dementia," Stewart said.

  • A San Francisco hospital is offering a dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine to people who got J&J

    J&J's shot may be the least effective against the Delta variant, but US regulators haven't recommended boosters for any Americans yet.