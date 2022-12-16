English teacher arrested after sending nude photo to 14-year-old student, police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly sending a sexual photo to one of his students at a local high school.

On Dec. 13, Memphis Police took a complaint at White Station High School from a man who said 14-year-old his son had received an inappropriate text from his English teacher the day before.

The text was a photo of a nude man holding his penis, according to an affidavit.

The teacher was identified as James Baker, records show.

The next day, a forensic exam on the cellphone confirmed the image was sent from Baker’s cell phone number.

Baker was contacted and agreed to give a statement to police.

According to the affidavit, he told police the text was sent while he was at home.

He was taken into custody and transferred to 201 Poplar.

Baker is charged with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, records show.

