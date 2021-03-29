English vaccine take-up lower in minority groups, ONS says

COVID-19 vaccinations in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The take-up of COVID-19 vaccines was much lower among minority groups in the first three months of rollout in England, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday, amid concern the benefits of the programme are being unevenly felt.

Britain's vaccine rollout is the fourth fastest in the world, with more than 30 million having received a first dose, a success which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using to cautiously reopen society and the economy.

However, there is concern that the rollout is unevenly distributed, and fewer numbers in some Black and south Asian groups, which have suffered higher death rates, have received a COVID-19 shot.

"Vaccination rates are markedly lower amongst certain groups, in particular amongst people identifying as Black African and Black Caribbean, those identifying as Muslim, and disabled people," ONS statistician Ben Humberstone said.

From Dec. 8 to March 11, 90.2% of people aged 70 years and older in England had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

But among people identifying as Black African and Black Caribbean, vaccination rates were just 58.8% and 68.7% respectively, with take-up by people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds below 75%.

Take-up also varied by religion, with a vaccination rate of 72.3% for Muslim people.

Celebrities and officials have encouraged minorities to accept the shots amid concern that vaccine hesitancy and misinformation was affecting take-up rates.

Polls have indicated that Black, Asian and other minority groups in Britain have more concerns about the vaccine's reliability, while government advisers believe socioeconomic factors raise these groups' risk of dying from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany's states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control. Coronavirus infections have risen rapidly in recent weeks, driven by more transmissible strains of the virus. The number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,176 to 2,772,401, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

  • How multigenerational vaccine eligibility could alter Covid's course for people of color

    A Center for Public Integrity analysis found Latinos and people of color, at greater risk of Covid-19, are more likely to live in multigenerational households.

  • Psaki: Biden Admin ‘Absolutely Committed’ to Allowing Reporters into Border Facilities

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that reporters would soon be granted access to Border Patrol facilities sheltering unaccompanied minors. Psaki’s comment came in response to questions from Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday over the administration’s lack of transparency around the facilities, which are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours. In recent weeks, as the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody has swelled to more than 18,000, some children have been held in the processing centers for as long as ten days. Psaki said that the Biden administration was “absolutely committed” to allowing reporters and cameras into the facilities. “We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities,” Psaki said. “We are mindful that we are in the middle of the pandemic, we want to keep the kids safe, we want to keep the staff safe.” Wallace accused the White House of being “less transparent than the Trump administration” regarding media access at the facilities, to which Psaki responded that the administration is “committed to allowing cameras into Border Patrol facilities.” However, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. Photos showed children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. In response to a question about the growing number of minors in Border Patrol and HHS custody, Psaki noted that the Biden administration’s “objective is to take a different approach than the last administration.” She said that the Trump administration returned a number of young children back to unsafe situations. “What we’re really talking about is children, and we’re handling that in the most humane…way,” Psaki said. “It does not mean they get to stay in the United States, it means their cases are adjudicated.” Psaki’s comments come one week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.”

  • Graham blasts Biden for response to Georgia election law: He ‘played the race card’

    "You know what's sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” he said.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in one Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Anti-Trump group amps up pressure on GOP lawmakers who voted against election results

    The ads are part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging fast. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church opens to public on Palm Sunday

    In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place. The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

  • The Catholic church silently lobbied against a suicide prevention hotline in the US because it included LGBT resources

    The US Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed the creation of the National Suicide Hotline because it provided resources for queer and trans people.

  • Two teenage girls charged with murder after alleged carjacking, assault of UberEats driver in DC

    2 teens have been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting a man with a taser and killing him during an attempted car robbery, authorities say.