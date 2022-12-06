Englishtown man admits he made videos of his sex assault on a child

TRENTON - An Englishtown man has pleaded guilty to making at least two videos of himself sexually assaulting a child, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Tuesday.

Christian Importuna, 27, was caught when he attempted to trade the videos online with an undercover law enforcement official on March 24, 2020, according to court records.

In one of the videos, Importuna engaged in oral sex with a girl who who was described in court documents as between the ages of 5 and 8. In the video, Importuna is heard giving “specific instructions and commands about the ways in which he wants the child to perform oral sex,” according to the records.

In a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Tuesday, Importuna pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Importuna was originally indicted on four counts related to the crime; including distribution of child pornography, solicitation of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography, in addition to the production of child pornography.

Under the single charge, Importuna faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. However, the judge could sentence him to up to 30 years on the federal charge. Importuna may also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 17, according to the statement.

Law enforcement officials initially linked the videos to Importuna through business records, indicating that they were sent from his home in Englishtown. Later, investigators matched “physical identifiers” to the crime that were visible in the videos, the statement said.

Special agents from the FBI Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy led the investigation team.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of the Criminal Division in Newark prosecuted Importuna.

