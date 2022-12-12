Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Engtex Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM107m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM572m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Engtex Group Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Engtex Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Engtex Group Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Engtex Group Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Engtex Group Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 32% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Engtex Group Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

