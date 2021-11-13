Enhanced DNA leads to arrest

Nov. 13—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Enhanced DNA capabilities have led to an arrest in a rape that happened 6 1/2 years ago in Randolph County.

In March 2015, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report of rape. During the investigation, evidence was submitted to the SBI lab but the results were deemed inconclusive.

Earlier this year, the case was reopened and evidence was resubmitted to the SBI lab based on modern advancements in DNA testing. As a result, Zachary Douglas Kincaid, 29, was charged with felony statutory rape of a minor.

Kincaid was at least six years older than the victim, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies located Kincaid in the county on Friday and transported him to the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro. Bond was set at $250,000 secured.