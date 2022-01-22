Enhanced savings options for Florida’s disability community | Opinion

John Finch
·2 min read
Independence Landing is slated to be a housing community for adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities.
Independence Landing is slated to be a housing community for adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities.

Over a decade ago a group of concerned parents gathered around a kitchen table to have an important conversation about saving for their children’s futures. How could they save for their children with disabilities just like their children without disabilities?

Before the passage of the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act in 2014, individuals in the disability community receiving government benefits were forced to adopt a “spend versus save” mentality and were restricted to a $2,000 asset limit associated with benefit programs.

Shortly after passage of federal legislation, Florida created its qualified ABLE program, ABLE United. The Florida Prepaid College Board was tasked to administer the program, offering tax-free savings and investment accounts like a 529 college savings plan. It’s like a savings account and a Special Needs Trust all rolled into one.

​While the pandemic has impacted us all in many ways, I believe it has also reinforced the importance of saving for the unexpected. We’ve been able to help thousands of Floridians with varying disabilities build a brighter future and, in fact, we saw increased enrollment in 2020.

This year, we will continue our commitment to ensuring all Floridians with disabilities are educated on how they can start saving. Now, more individuals can serve in an administrative capacity over an ABLE account, including a spouse, parent, sibling, or grandparent.

The annual contribution limit is also increasing, which allows account holders to save up to $16,000 per calendar year – all with the help of friends, family, or even an organization. All funds saved in an ABLE account can be used to pay for everyday living expenses or for long-term savings goals like a new car or home. To open an account, individuals must be a Florida resident at the time of enrollment and have a qualifying diagnosis of a physical or mental impairment prior to age 26​.

As we start a new year, we encourage individuals with disabilities to set their sights on saving and educate themselves about the opportunity that exist for them to Achieve a Better Life Experience.

John Finch
John Finch

John Finch is the director of ABLE United, Florida’s disability savings program.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Enhanced savings options for Florida’s disability community | Opinion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky women’s basketball is continuing its recent three-point shooting decline

    For the fourth straight season, the Cats have a declining success rate when shooting from long distance.

  • Downstate judge considering bid to halt COVID-19 mandates for Illinois schools

    Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 protocol lands before a downstate judge. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow is expected to rule soon on a request to temporarily halt the governor’s executive orders on masking ...

  • Adele forced to postpone Las Vegas residency due

    Singer Adele shared a tearful announcement about how she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

  • A TikToker who has been on 40 cruises shares 3 ways to save money on board

    From on-board freebies to shore excursions, Emma Cruises told Insider her top tips on saving money while cruising.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • This Is Your Biggest Enemy When Saving for Retirement

    When it comes to retirement, saving money is generally not enough; you will likely need to invest it to ensure you have enough to live comfortably in your later years. With banks offering historically low rates, here is your biggest enemy when it comes to saving for retirement. While a savings account serves a valuable purpose in your financial planning -- mainly as a place for your emergency savings (three to six months' worth of expenses) -- it shouldn't be the primary place to put your retirement savings.

  • 3 Ways I Plan to Save $100 a Month in 2022

    Image source: Getty Images I'm thankful to be in a pretty good place as far as my savings go. Not only do I have a solid emergency fund, but I also have money set aside for other purposes (like my vacation fund) that I can tap if needed.

  • Social Security Won’t Cover Your Retirement? How To Prepare Now

    Whether or not Social Security retirement benefits will be around when today's young workers retire is up for debate. It's currently paying out more than what's coming in, and the Social Security...

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Grow Your Bank Account, According To Experts

    Interest rates are expected to rise more than once in 2022, which means it will cost more to borrow money. Unlike in normal years, pricier loans probably won't come with the tradeoff of higher savings...

  • 6 Best Banks for Military Members

    Military banks and credit unions are institutions that specialize in working with active-duty members of the military -- be it in the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard. These banks and...

  • You May Be Forgetting to Prepare for These 5 Emergency Expenses

    Planning for future expenses -- expected purchases as well as potential emergency expenses -- can be beneficial. Having an emergency fund can make unexpected situations less stressful and upsetting. While you may have some savings set aside, read on to discover some emergency expenses worth saving for.

  • 4 Tips for Opening Your First Brokerage Account

    The money you have sitting in a savings account may not grow much. If you've never used a brokerage account before, you may be overwhelmed at the choices you have. If you're investing money you want access to without restriction, then it pays to put your cash into a traditional brokerage account.

  • The 20 Best Credit Unions of 2022

    Credit unions typically serve a specific community or employer, and may offer a more personal approach to banking than some of the major bank chains. They also often have good rates and special offers...

  • How To Make Your Money Work for You When Bank Interest Rates Are Low

    Investors and savers alike are at a bit of a crossroads when it comes to earning a good return on their money. Although market interest rates have been ticking higher in 2022, the amount paid on bank...

  • 30 ways to save cash: Brits battle cost of living crisis with these top hacks

    The top 30 ways Brits are saving their cash amid the cost of living crisis.

  • Should You Keep Your Money in the Bank or Invest in Crypto?

    Keeping your money in the bank and investing in cryptocurrency are polar opposites when it comes to risk and reward. Whereas bank savings accounts are FDIC-insured and stable in value, cryptocurrency...

  • RBC Poll: Inflation Among Canadians’ Top 3 Concerns

    According to this year's RBC (TSE: RY) Financial Independence in Retirement Poll, inflation is one of the top three retirement concerns Canadians have. Canadians Trying to Refocus Financial Future Inflation is limiting Canadians' ability to save more, as it continues to drive up the burden of fixed expenses -- a significant barrier to saving cited by 29% of survey respondents, the majority (40%) being between 25 and 34 years old. One indicator confirms that Canadians want to refocus on their fin

  • 3 Drawbacks of Keeping Your Money in a CD

    If you have some money you don't expect to use for a while but aren't ready to invest, you may be wondering whether to put it into a savings account or a CD. CDs usually pay higher interest rates than savings accounts, so if you're going to keep your money tucked away in the bank, you might as well earn a little extra on it. When you put money into a savings account, you can access your cash at any time and remove as much money as you'd like.

  • Are Credit Unions Really More Accessible?

    Deciding where to bank can be a daunting decision because once you set up accounts, it's a hassle to close them and go somewhere else. Do you go with a big, well-known bank with ATMs on every corner,...