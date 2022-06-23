Eni Debates Renewable IPO Launch Amid Turbulent Market

(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is delaying an initial public offering of its multibillion-dollar renewable arm amid the market turbulence that’s knocking listings across Europe.

Market conditions have deteriorated since the Plenitude unit announced its intention to float, the Italian oil giant said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported earlier that Eni was debating whether to postpone the listing.

“While there was strong and widespread investor interest in Plenitude and important support for its strategy, Eni has concluded that the volatility and uncertainty currently affecting the markets require a further phase of monitoring,” the company said in the statement.

Under the normal European listing timeline, Eni would have set a price range for the Plenitude IPO on Thursday. But talks with potential investors in recent days revealed continued disagreements over pricing, people familiar with the matter said.

State-controlled Eni was already thinking about tempering the valuation for Plenitude to around 7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), from an earlier target of 10 billion euros, Bloomberg News reported last week. In recent days, some fund managers have indicated they would only invest at a valuation below 7 billion euros, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Issuers have been forced to revisit expectations as market turmoil fueled by inflation, hawkish central banks and growing recession fears weighs on investor appetite. Only two IPOs have managed to raise more than $500 million in Europe this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as new share offerings become harder to sell.

Industrie De Nora SpA, a green-hydrogen specialist that started taking orders for its IPO this week, also lowered its valuation from initial expectations to draw in investors, Bloomberg News has reported.

Both De Nora and Plenitude are targeting investors in green energy. The war in Ukraine has shaken up global fossil-fuel markets, prompting governments to push for more independence from Russian oil and gas supplies. Ambitious climate targets in Europe have also put renewable assets in the spotlight, with energy majors looking to maximize returns from such businesses.

