Eni to join Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco in Qatar's mega-LNG expansion - sources

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows model of LNG tanker and Qatar's flag
Ron Bousso, Sabrina Valle and Marwa Rashad
·2 min read

By Ron Bousso, Sabrina Valle and Marwa Rashad

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Italian producer Eni has been picked, along with another four oil majors, by Qatar as partners in the near $30 billion expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Exxon Mobil Corp, TotalEnergies SE, Shell, ConocoPhillips and Eni will participate in the North Field expansion, which will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter and help to guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives for Russia's gas.

U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp, which has been actively looking to expand its LNG business, has not been awarded a stake in the project, one of the people said.

Chevron, Exxon, Total and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. Shell said in a statement it "has bid to participate and would be delighted to be selected."

State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) said it will hold a press conference and a signing ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will attend an energy conference with QE later in June, when a formal announcement could be made.

Exxon, Shell and Total are expected to have around 20-25% in total of the offtake of the new project, one of the sources said. A second person said they are likely to get an offtake of one train each, with Conoco and Eni sharing the offtake of the fourth. QE has not ruled out a small stake to a Chinese partner, this source said.

The North Field Expansion (NFE) plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027. Oil Majors bid for four trains of the North Field East expansion. The other two trains will be part of a second phase, the North Field South.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon, Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsExxon Mobil Corp., TotalEnergies SE and ConocoPhillips are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multibillion-dollar project to boost Qatar’s

  • Gasoline Use Hits Year-to-Date High as US Driving Season Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- The US driving season kicked off with the highest year-to-date gasoline demand, but record prices at the pump are preventing a return to pre-pandemic norms. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsAmericans hit

  • Qatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Qatar has picked Exxon Mobil Corp, TotalEnergies SE, Shell and ConocoPhillips as partners in the expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The North Field expansion will boost Qatar's LNG output by 64% by 2027, strengthening its position as the world's top LNG exporter and help to guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe. State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) had decided to make a final investment decision alone to develop the $30 billion North Field expansion project, but opened a bid to seek partners to share the financial risk of the development.

  • Gas prices approach $5 a gallon nationwide, diesel prices hit new highs

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest data on gasoline demand as energy prices continue to climb.

  • Stocks hit session highs at the close, retail stocks lead laggards

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector gains ahead of the closing bell, in addition to the energy space, retailers, and Chinese stocks.

  • Ukraine Latest: The Price of War, German Troops to Head East

    (Bloomberg) -- The world economy will suffer the “hefty price” of weaker growth, stronger inflation and potentially long-lasting damage to supply chains, according to the OECD club of rich nations.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Citie

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Vertex Briefly Breaks Out On Bullish Diabetes Data

    Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Vertex Pharmaceuticals briefly broke out Wednesday on promising test results in diabetes.

  • Apple is finally giving the people what they’re asking for

    Apple is bringing the kinds of changes to its products that its customers have been asking for.

  • The Next Phase in Covid-19 Vaccines May Not Help the Stocks

    Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer shares are all in the red so far in 2022. Updated vaccines may not effective on the share prices.

  • Nucor buys two small companies with plans to launch utility, transportation business unit

    Nucor Corp. has acquired two related small businesses to establish a Nucor Towers & Structures unit, which it intends to expand into a nationwide business serving the utility, transportation and telecommunications markets.

  • Stocks Extend Drop Amid Inflation Fears; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell after a two-day rally US stocks fell after a two-day rally and oil continued its relentless rise, fueling worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensiv

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Why the OECD has a different take than the World Bank and Ray Dalio on the risks of stagflation

    Target (TGT) cut its profit outlook, Union Pacific (UNP) warned on margins, Australia made a bigger-than-expected rate hike and German factory orders slumped. Another piece of bad news on Tuesday was the World Bank cutting its global growth forecast, down to 2.9%. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday just cut its global growth outlook for this year to 3%, from a previous forecast of 4.5% growth.

  • Read What It Will Take For Alibaba's Most Accurate Analyst To Reverse His Sell Recommendation

    DZ Bank AG's Manuel Muehl remained adamant on his sell recommendation on Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), amid hints toward possible ease in the regulatory crackdown. Last summer, Muehl was the first to recommend the sell rating on Alibaba and JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), signifying higher accuracy than his peers. Muehl called the optimism surrounding the possible end to DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) regulatory woes "a bit premature and highly undifferentiated." Mueh

  • Boeing MAX Jet’s Latest Trouble Is in the Supply Chain

    RBC analyst Ken Herbert wrote that a lack of parts will limit "near-term delivery upside." That could be a small headwind for the stock.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Exxon Mobil Shares Zoom From Multi-Decade Low to Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. shares rose to the highest intraday level ever Wednesday and are on track to close at a record, stoked by an almost 60% surge in crude prices that’s lifting oil supermajors and complicating efforts to fight global inflation.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Oil prices have soared. Why won't Opec bring them down?

    Oil prices are at an eight-year high, so why won't oil exporting countries bring them down?