Is Eni S.p.A.’s (BIT:ENI) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Eni S.p.A. (BIT:ENI), a large-cap worth €52b, comes to mind for investors seeking a strong and reliable stock investment. Doing business globally, large caps tend to have diversified revenue streams and attractive capital returns, making them desirable investments for risk-averse portfolios. However, the key to extending previous success is in the health of the company’s financials. I will provide an overview of Eni’s financial liquidity and leverage to give you an idea of Eni’s position to take advantage of potential acquisitions or comfortably endure future downturns. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into ENI here.

Does ENI produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, ENI has reduced its debt from €28b to €26b , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €17b for investing into the business. Moreover, ENI has produced cash from operations of €13b in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 49%, meaning that ENI’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ENI’s case, it is able to generate 0.49x cash from its debt capital.

Does ENI’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €34b, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.42x. Usually, for Oil and Gas companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can ENI service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 51%, ENI can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is common amongst large-cap companies because debt can often be a less expensive alternative to equity due to tax deductibility of interest payments. Consequently, larger-cap organisations tend to enjoy lower cost of capital as a result of easily attained financing, providing an advantage over smaller companies.

ENI’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ENI has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Eni to get a more holistic view of the large-cap by looking at:

