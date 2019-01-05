Do You Like Eni S.p.A. (BIT:ENI) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Eni S.p.A.’s (BIT:ENI) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Eni has a P/E ratio of 9, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €9 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Eni’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Eni:

P/E of 9 = €14.34 ÷ €1.59 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Eni grew EPS by a stonking 243% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 110% annually, over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. But earnings per share are down 2.5% per year over the last five years.

How Does Eni’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.3) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than Eni’s P/E.

BIT:ENI PE PEG Gauge January 5th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Eni will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Eni’s Balance Sheet

Eni has net debt worth 18% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Eni’s P/E Ratio

Eni’s P/E is 9 which is below average (14.8) in the IT market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.