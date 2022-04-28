Eni Moves to Open Ruble Accounts for Gas as EU Warns Firms

Eni Moves to Open Ruble Accounts for Gas as EU Warns Firms
Daniele Lepido, Alberto Brambilla and Chiara Albanese
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Italian energy giant Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, allowing it to potentially comply with Russian demands that gas must be paid for in local currency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move is precautionary as Eni seeks more guidance from the Italian government and European authorities on whether -- and under what conditions -- it may use the accounts to buy Russian gas, the people said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies on Wednesday not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, saying that doing so would breach sanctions. But Europe’s efforts to keep a united front against Moscow are fraying.

According to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC, four European buyers have paid in rubles and 10 have opened the accounts at Gazprombank needed to meet the new payment demands. Uniper SE, a massive German buyer of Russian gas, has said it believes it can keep making purchases without violating sanctions.

Several European Union nations are pushing for clearer guidance from the bloc, saying the current advice is too ambiguous, according to people familiar with the discussions. A number of countries want the commission to clarify that buyers don’t have any workarounds to acquiesce to the Kremlin’s demands.

The EU has said that paying in rubles would breach sanctions -- and strengthen Russia’s hand. But companies continue to seek ways to keep the gas flowing and guidelines issued by the bloc appear to encourage that.

A Q&A last week said companies should carry on paying in euros, but noted that the Russian decree didn’t preclude exemptions. It told companies to seek confirmation from Moscow that paying in euros was still possible. Eni is also seeking more clarity on the guidelines and will comply with sanctions.

As payment deadlines start falling due over the next month, countries will have to decide whether to accept Vladimir Putin’s demands or risk having to ration gas at home. Poland has refused to accept the new terms and Gazprom halted gas flows on Wednesday in response. From the start, the bloc has been divided between countries such as Poland taking a more hawkish line against Russia and those keener to protect energy supplies.

Gas prices eased on Thursday as traders reassessed the risk of the cutoff spreading to the rest of Europe.

For its part, Eni hasn’t used the new mechanism, and has so far only paid in euros, the people said. The next round of payments isn’t due until the second half of May.

Italy gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, though Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been scouring the globe for replacements and has secured new agreements with suppliers particularly in North Africa.

A spokesman for Eni declined to comment.

(Adds details on EU member states unease)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite

    The Swiss National Bank reported a first quarter loss of 32.8 billion Swiss francs ($33.75 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, as lower bond prices and the higher franc dented the value of its foreign currency investments. The bank made a loss of 36.8 billion francs from its foreign currency investments built up during its campaign to tame the franc. The bank made a profit of 1.6 billion francs from interest on its bond portfolio and 800 million francs in dividends from the stocks and shares it holds in companies which include Starbucks and Google owner Alphabet.

  • Japan's ANA posts Q4 operating loss, says outlook improving

    Japanese airline ANA Holdings logged a fourth-quarter operating loss, hit hard by the country's COVID curbs but forecast a return to a profit this financial year as domestic demand recovers and international restrictions ease. The 57.3 billion yen ($440 million) operating loss for the three months ended March 31, calculated by Reuters, narrowed from 102.4 billion yen a year earlier. The operating loss, flagged by the airline last week, was its eighth in nine quarters.ANA's prediction of 50 billion yen in annual operating profit this financial year was higher than an average 42.3 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

  • Dollar Extends Gains as Dovish BOJ Ripples Through FX World

    (Bloomberg) -- The ascendant dollar got a fresh boost from a dovish Bank of Japan statement Thursday, which pushed the yen beyond a key psychological level and weighed on currencies from Asia to Europe.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Discover:...

  • Fact check: False claim that a NASA spokesperson admitted alien civilizations exist

    The claim originates from a satirical website. But now is being shared online without its satirical ties being disclosed.

  • Thoma Bravo Approaches Banking Software Specialist Temenos About Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo, the tech-focused private equity firm, has approached banking software specialist Temenos AG about a potential takeover, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Jus

  • Oil Declines as China’s Virus Lockdowns Weigh on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $101 a barrel as China’s spreading virus outbreak continued to weigh on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsWest Texas Intermediate futures dec

  • TotalEnergies ramps up buybacks after earnings leap

    The oil and gas major, which is bolstering its renewables and electricity portfolios, is now planning $3 billion of share buybacks during the first half of the year, having said in February that it would buy back $2 billion in shares. The group's net income, however, fell 15% to $4.9 billion after a $4.1 billion impairment partly related to Arctic LNG 2, a Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) development project that has been hit by sanctions. TotalEnergies also confirmed a 5% increase to its interim dividend for this year and proposed a first payout of 0.69 euros per share.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Moscow bans 287 UK lawmakers from Russia, drawing British sarcasm

    In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Britain has, alongside allies, imposed far-reaching sanctions against Moscow's wealthy oligarchs and political elites, including President Vladimir Putin. Russia's foreign ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11. The list of 287 names included current and former ministers as well as several people who no longer serve as members of parliament.

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Should You Buy Sanofi (SNY) Ahead of Earnings?

    Sanofi (SNY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • The Bissell Best Buy sale is a clean sweep—shop our favorite vacuum deals now

    The Bissell sale at Best Buy has some of our favorite Bissell vacuum cleaners with huge price cuts—shop now.

  • More dry than wet through Friday

    The next three days will bring a chance of showers, but the Puget Sound area should stay more dry than wet with warmer high temps by the end of the week.

  • Attacking Paul, big game from Bridges earn Suns win over Pelicans, 3-2 series lead

    The Suns can close out the series Thursday.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Sp

  • Drug/Biotech Stocks Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 28: MRK, LLY & More

    Let us look at the five biotech/pharma companies, slated to release quarterly results on Apr 28.

  • ‘Energy is being increasingly weaponized.’ Analysts weigh up risks after Russia cuts gas to two EU countries

    Analysts are sizing up what Russia's move to cut two European Union countries off from its gas flows means for the wider economy and markets.