Eni Profit Surges, But Investors Won’t Get Extra Returns

Alberto Brambilla
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA reported fourth-quarter net income returned to pre-Covid levels after oil and gas prices soared, but shareholders won’t get additional returns just yet.

The results show how far the Italian company has come after it slashed dividends and production forecast less than two years ago when the pandemic devastated earnings. Eni’s dividend is rising according to its policy, but investors could be looking for more after almost every major energy producer offered greater returns than already promised.

Eni’s quarterly adjusted net income soared about 40-fold to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) compared with the previous year, beating analysts estimates. Adjusted cash flow was almost three times higher at 4.6 billion euros. The company had already covered its dividend and buybacks for all of 2021 with cash from the previous three quarters.

The better-than-expected earnings drove shares as much as 2% higher, and they were up 1.3% at 13.50 euros as of 9:33 a.m. in Milan. The stock is up about 9% this year, compared with a 10% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index.

Eni is likely to give more clarity on its shareholder distributions during a strategy meeting on March 18. Lower net debt suggests it “may look to ramp up distributions to shareholders further in the current commodity price environment,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note. “No guidance has been provided and we expect multiple questions on this” in a analysts call later Friday.

Eni confirmed a dividend of 86 euro cents a share for last year, and has delivered a 400 million euros buyback program that started in August 2021. The company has said it can boost repurchases to 800 million euros at crude prices above $66 a barrel. Oil in London traded above $92 a barrel on Friday.

“The strict financial discipline and cost efficiencies we implemented to withstand the downturn have allowed us to best capture the strong economic recovery of 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

Eni has also been caught up in Saipem SpA’s fight for survival after a surprise profit warning last month. It owns about 30% of the oil drilling specialist that is said to be considering a roughly 4 billion-euro restructuring package that could include a cash injection and asset sales.

(Updates with shares in the fourth paragraph, analyst comments in the fifth.)

