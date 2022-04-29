Eni Q1 profits soar on high oil prices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian energy group Eni said profits in the first quarter soared above expectations on the back of booming oil and gas prices stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted net profit came in at 3.27 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from 0.27 billion euros a year ago to beat a 2.47 billion euro consensus.

"A quarter of clear progress in executing our strategy of delivering security and sustainability of the energy system," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

Like peers, Eni is overhauling its oil and gas businesses and shifting to renewables and low-carbon energy which in the future will form the backbone of the company.

But it is ramping up gas imports to Italy to help replace Russian flows as the conflict in Ukraine raises the risk of energy supply disruption.

Earlier this year it said it could provide more than 14 trillion cubic feet of additional gas resources in the short to medium term.

The group, which produced 1.654 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, said it expected output for the year to be 1.7 mboed.

It raised guidance for its adjusted cash flow before working capital at replacement cost to 16 billion euros from a previous forecast of more than 15 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reckitt price hikes drive 5.6% first-quarter sales growth

    LONDON (Reuters) -Reckitt Benckiser Group beat first-quarter sales expectations on Friday, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes. Consumer goods makers from Procter & Gamble to Nestle have for months sought to raise prices in the face of higher supply chain and commodity expenses, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine having also driven energy prices to record highs. Reckitt said cost inflation has increased to percentages in the "high teens".

  • Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

    Dutch telecom company KPN said on Friday its core profit increased 4.5% in the first three months of the year, driven by growing demand from consumers and businesses. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and after leases, were 593 million euros. KPN reiterated its outlook for 2022, forecasting slight growth in core earnings.

  • U.K. House Prices Deliver Longest Winning Streak Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.K. house prices rose for a ninth consecutive month in April as the housing market continued to defy an escalating cost of living crisis. The 0.3% gain mar

  • White House unveils plan to sell Russian oligarchs' houses and yachts to help Ukraine

    The White House said the plan would help United States use forfeited oligarch funds to remediate harms caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression.

  • Marketmind: Something's off

    For all the enthusiasm surrounding the earnings of Meta Platforms, Amazon.com delivered a disappointing quarter while Apple had dire news to share with the market after the bell, despite record profits and sales. COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China and the iPhone maker warned that the war in Ukraine, which led Apple to stop sales in Russia, would cut sales more deeply in the fiscal third quarter. Overall, the S&P 500 has had a terrible ride so far in 2022, losing roughly 10% of its value, wiping off four trillion dollars in market capitalisation.

  • AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

    It expects sales of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, Evusheld, to grow this year, but that will be more than outweighed by a decline in sales of its vaccine developed with Oxford University amid growing competition, concerns about its shelf life and vaccine hesitancy. The vaccine recorded $1.15 billion in sales in the quarter, the majority of which came from initial contracts, while the antibody treatment brought in $469 million. The two-dose shot was AstraZeneca's second best-selling product in 2021 with sales of $3.9 billion.

  • The World Bank says global energy prices will soar over 50% this year in the largest commodity shock since the 1970s

    Energy prices will jump 50.5% in 2022, and food prices will follow suit, rising 22.9%, according to the organization.

  • Germany Says Won’t Block Embargo on Russian Oil to Punish Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany signaled it wouldn’t oppose a European Union embargo on Russian oil, but expressed skepticism that it’s the most effective means of damaging Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Ma

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Colorado company to build 265-acre Bitcoin mining facility in Texas

    A Castle Rock business announces the $333 million development of a massive data center its CEO says will make the company one of the world's largest Bitcoin miners.

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Why are gas prices so high? These obscure traders are partly to blame

    ‘Nobody with power is looking at what they’re doing,’ but they’re helping to drive searing gas prices despite increased oil production Gasoline prices at the pump have surged, reaching a US national average of $4.34 on 21 March. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Gasoline prices at the pump have surged, reaching a US national average of $4.34 on 21 March, and remain more than 70% greater than at this time last year. At the same time, global supplies of oil have actually increased, including f

  • Is Teladoc a No-Brainer Buy After the Q1 Meltdown?

    Many investors are cutting their losses with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now. Shares of the virtual-care leader plunged 47% on Thursday morning after Teladoc reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday following the market close. There were two reasons behind Teladoc's massive sell-off following its first-quarter update.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.