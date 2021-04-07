Enid man arrested in child pornography case

Kelci McKendrick, Enid News & Eagle, Okla.
·1 min read

Apr. 7—ENID, Okla. — A 41-year-old Enid man was arrested Tuesday on complaints of lewd or indecent acts to a child younger than 12 and manufacturing child pornography.

According to Enid Police Department, the mother of a 6-year-old child contacted EPD after discovering a video, dated Feb. 23, 2021, of Justin Ray Smith that depicted a sex act between him and the child on Smith's Google Photos account.

Detective Randy Wilson interviewed Smith about the video on April 6, and reported that Smith confessed to making the video and to the acts committed upon the 6-year-old, police said.

Smith said he had blacked out and that it was an unconscious, drug-and-alcohol-induced mistake. After blacking out, Smith said he awoke to the act in progress but couldn't account for him videoing himself in the process, EPD said.

Smith was taken into custody on the complaints and an outstanding Garfield County felony warrant Tuesday afternoon, April 6, 2021, following the interview with Wilson. He was booked int the Garfield County Detention Facility and is being held without bail.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

