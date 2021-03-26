Enid man charged with lewd, indecent acts to child

Mar. 25—A 35-year-old Enid man has been charged with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

Enid Police Department Detective Randy Wilson arrested Jesse Lee Rose following an investigation that began when the department was contacted in February regarding the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl last May, according to EPD.

The girl, who does not live in Enid, disclosed the sexual abuse that happened in Enid to a counselor, who then reported it to Oklahoma Department of Human services, according to police.

Following an investigation, Rose told Wilson in an interview that he did not recall the incident but was too drunk to remember.

Rose was arrested on a warrant for the complaint and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond, EPD said.

Rose was charged Thursday in Garfield County District Court.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

