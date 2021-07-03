Enid man faces charges of 2nd-degree rape, lewd acts

Jul. 3—A 39-year-old Enid man was charged Thursday with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and one count of second-degree rape.

Jeremiah Lee Pence was arrested and charged after authorities were told Pence allegedly was having sex with a 16-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Pence faces three to 20 years in prison on the charge of lewd or indecent acts, and the second-degree rape charge is punishable by one to 15 years in prison.

According to the affidavit, on June 8, Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Cole Harber spoke with a woman who said the girl told her Pence "had been doing things with her," the affidavit said.

The woman spoke with Pence, who said to her, "I guess she told you the truth," according to the affidavit. He said the girl initiated their first sexual encounter and that the frequency of their encounters would vary from frequently to months between, according to the affidavit.

During a June 9 forensic interview at Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, the girl told the interviewer that Pence had sex with her on multiple occasions. The girl said she "did not like it" when Pence first touched her inappropriately and that Pence knew she didn't like it, according to the affidavit.

A couple months after this first encounter, Pence began "doing things to her again," and the girl said in the interview that Pence told her if she said anything, "something bad would happen to her," the affidavit said.

A SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) exam was conducted, and the report from that states that the "healed injury to hymen is consistent with the child's disclosure of sexual abuse," according to the affidavit. The SANE report states the girl denied any sexual activity aside from the sexual abuse.

Harber said in the affidavit he spoke to a man who had met with Pence on June 3, and during their conversation, Pence told the man he had been having a sexual relationship with the girl and that it had started approximately 18 months ago.

Pence's bond was set at $100,000 with a condition to have no contact with the victim and to comply with a protective order filed against him.

He is scheduled for a bond appearance on Aug. 2.

