Enid man sentenced after threatening Stitt, Huckabee Sanders, DeSantis

An Enid man was sentenced Friday to one year and a day in federal prison for threatening government officials online.

In Oklahoma City federal court, Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, faced one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of threatening communications.

Marshall pleaded guilty to the second count.

On May 15, the FBI received information that Marshall had made multiple posts on Twitter, now known as X, threatening to kill several government officials and their families.

The threats targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders , U. S. Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis .

An affidavit for an arrest warrant showed screenshots of the disturbing threats.

In response to a Mother’s Day post by Stitt, which included photos of the governor’s mother, wife and daughters, Marshall allegedly replied with threats to shoot them, and bring guns to events where Stitt would be speaking.

The FBI says Marshall created the email address gopshoulddiesoon@gmail.com.

On May 19, FBI agents arrested Marshall at the Enid house where he rented a room.

Marshall claimed he had created a Twitter account a couple of weeks earlier, when he was drunk, to troll people online, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Prosecutors said Marshall replied to Sanders, the Arkansas governor:

“Can’t wait to murder your family. See you soon.”

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell noted Marshall’s prior military service and his apparent lack of actual intent to carry out the threats.

Russell also noted the need to deter others from making similar unlawful online threats.

The judge also ordered three years probation following Marshall’s prison sentence.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma man who threatened Stitt, DeSantis, Cruz sentenced to prison