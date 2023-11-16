Enid Police investigate alleged abuse by caregivers at Greer Center

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — The Enid Police Department has arrested two men and are searching for another in connection to a report of alleged abuse by caregivers at the Robert M. Greer Center, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

The Greer Center is a short-term facility for adult clients with intellectual disabilities who also have co-occurring mental illness and/or severe behavioral challenges.

Police launched an investigation in June 2023 in response to a report filed by a former Greer Center employee, who claims clients at the center have been subjected to systematic abuse involving multiple caretakers.

The abuse is said to include choking, beating and waterboarding clients, as well as “enticing other clients to participate in the physical abuse of several clients.”

On Tuesday evening, Enid Police arrested Jonathan Martinez, 21, and Jhon Alan Nieto, 24, on warrants related to physical abuse of Greer Center clients earlier this year.

The two men were arrested on felony charges of abuse by caretaker and conspiracy. Nieto was also taken into custody on additional complaints of resisting arrest and obstruction.

Police are still searching for Jonathan Colon Orozco, 28, who has a warrant for his arrest on abuse by caretaker and conspiracy charges. Colon Orozco is believed to have fled the state of Oklahoma to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information that could aid in locating Colon Orozco is asked to call Enid Police at (580) 242-7000, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Police are also seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge of abuse occurring at the Greer Center as they continue their investigation.

