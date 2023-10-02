Enid police release body cam of man arrested after vandalism rampage

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — Police released body camera footage during the arrest of a suspect accused of damaging local businesses in downtown Enid.

“What’s going on?”

According to the police report on September 26th around 5:00pm an officer arrived at Enid Axe, one of the multiple businesses Satterley was allegedly vandalizing.

The string of incidents started at a pub and grill down the street, police said Satterley became unruly breaking tables and windows and throwing random objects, making his way through downtown.

“Let’s flip him over.”

As the officer got closer two men were holding Satterley down, the officer stepped in and attempted to restrain the Satterley.

“No, no, no, no ,no nope, get back, get back.”

Satterley didn’t go down without a fight and tried tot grab the officers gun.

“No, you’re trying reach for my gun.”

“Sir, stop, stop, stop.”

Another officer got to the scene and helped to restrain Satterley.

“Don’t do this.”

Finally, officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and transport him to Garfield county jail.

“Put your other hand behind your back now, put it behind your back, now.”

According to police Satterley was booked on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and vandalism.

