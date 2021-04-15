Enid woman charged with assault, battery with dangerous weapon

Apr. 14—A 35-year-old Enid woman was arrested Monday evening on a felony warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Michealle Lynn Clark was arrested and charged in relation to the April 3 stabbing of a woman in the neck and thigh at a residence in the 200 block of East Wabash, according to Enid Police Department.

At 11:43 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a hospital emergency room where a 32-year-old woman was being treated and said Clark had stabbed her, EPD said.

Officers investigated and learned from witnesses that the motivation behind the stabbing was possibly due to the victim dating an ex-boyfriend of Clark's, according to police.

Detective Sgt. Shawn Ramsey spoke with the victim, who said she was visiting a friend who is Clark's neighbor, police said. The victim said Clark came to the residence and started yelling at her and that Clark stabbed her in the thigh and the left side of her neck before fleeing from the home.

On April 5, Ramsey spoke with Clark over the phone and asked her to come to the police station for an interview. Clark said she was in Woodward at the time and wouldn't be back in Enid for three days. She then began to cry, said she was sorry and asked if the victim was OK.

Clark said she didn't remember the incident, stating she had blacked out and didn't remember grabbing the knife, according to police.

An affidavit was prepared and forwarded to the district attorney's office for review. The charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was filed against Clark on Tuesday morning. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

