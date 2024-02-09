Enjoy chocolate treats, watch a magic show this weekend in Dallas County

Tracy Gasche, of Perry, grabs a cookie at Backwards Boutique while chatting with owner Emily Leslie during Perry's 20th annual Chocolate Walk on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Wreath Retirement

11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Volunteers are needed for Wreath Retirement Day at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Sweetheart Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at Perry businesses.

Grab your Gal Pals (or make it a date!) and enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses on Friday, Feb. 9. Shop warm-weather AND spring apparel, Valentine's gifts, décor and more. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Iowa's Mammals

10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Forest Park Museum, Perry.

Ever wonder what beaver fur feels like? How big are a black bear’s ears? Come find out as Dallas County Conservation Board explore the pelts of our native Iowa wildlife and learn what these animals are up to in the winter. This will be an indoor program. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Perry's 21st Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 around Perry.

Grab a friend and join the Perry Chamber for this Valentine's Day-themed shopping event in Perry - with more than a dozen shops offering delicious chocolate treats and sweet specials! A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Get your ticket stamped at each place you shop to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day of: Feb. 1-9 = $10: ONLINE with pick-up at Alice's Haus Dresin day of the event -or- IN-PERSON at participating businesses. Feb. 10 = $10: IN-PERSON ONLY at participating businesses. Online tickets are available at 2024perrychocolatewalk.eventbrite.com. Find more information, including a list of participating businesses, on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Mike and Glenda Magic Show

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series announced that The Mike and Glenda Magic Show has been postponed to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Mike and Glenda Magic Show provides clean family entertainment. Glenda astounds the audience with her polished magical presentations, and Mike jokes with a variety of his puppets using ventriloquism. This adds comedy and diversity to their presentation. This team approach is original and fast paced. All ages appreciate their performance. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free (donations are accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Pancake Supper

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Granger.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 13. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and more. A free-will offering will be taken.

Valentine's Evening Adult Hike

7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Voas Nature Area.

Join a DCCB naturalist on an evening stroll around Voas Nature Area. We’ll learn about the mating behaviors and courtships of our wildlife as we wander the park trails. This hike is for adults 18+ only. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Ave, Perry.

All are welcome to join us at Heartland Church of Christ (just west of Hy-Vee) for supper on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - no charge. Dine in or carry out. Handicap accessible. Take a night off cooking and let us serve you!

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 - March 22 at Assumption Catholic Church Gym, Granger.

Knights of Columbus will host a weekly fish fry on Fridays starting on Feb. 16. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or French fries (fries are dine-in only), homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and cheese pizza. The Catholic Women's Club will also serve homemade desserts.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 - March 29 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center starting on Feb. 16. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or carry out.

Soup Supper/Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Washington Township School (corner of P58 and F31 south of Perry).

The rescheduled Washington Township School Foundation's annual soup supper and pie auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17. The soup supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. and the pie auction at 6:15 p.m. A free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to maintain the building. Come join the fun seven miles south of Perry at the intersection of P58 and F31.

