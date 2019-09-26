Enjoy This Elegant 1940 Cadillac Sixty Special

This car is a shining example of how Cadillac became a global standard for luxury and style.

Few cars are as breathtaking as a Cadillac from the 1930s and 1940s, and this stunning 1940 Cadillac Sixty Special shows why. Released during the Art Deco ear of the automobile industry, the Sixty Special was defined by its massive grille and overexaggerated fenders, and this fine example of a '40s Cadillac can be yours through GR Auto Gallery.

Enjoy This Elegant 1940 Cadillac Series 60 More

As alluring and luxurious as Cadillac's Series 60 was, designers wanted to create an even more luxurious sedan, which resulted in the Sixty Special being introduced in 1938. This name was used from its introduction until 1976 before making a comeback from 1987 until 1993. Among these first-generation Sixty Special models, the major differences from the Series 60 include a longer wheelbase and a roofline and door design aimed at mimicking the look of a convertible. Even this car's two-tone silver-over-grey paint job intended to make the top look removable.

Powering this big Caddy is a 346 CID V8 and three-speed manual transmission to provide a smooth, luxurious ride. The listing says that this car may have undergone a restoration with the car's previous owner (five years ago), and while not confirmed, that would definitely explain the amazing condition this car is in. Even from underneath, this Cadillac is surprisingly clean and solid. The listing also says that Cadillac built 17,900 of these first-gen Sixty Specials (1938-1941), but it would be hard to believe that many are in much better shape than this one.

This car is currently part of a historical vehicle collection, which is a testament to its quality and condition. GR Auto Gallery now is selling this beautiful 1940 Cadillac Sixty Special for $27,900, but you can always make an offer on this car by clicking HERE.

