Enjoy a fish fry, bid on a pie this weekend in Dallas County

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8 at St. John's Church, 24043 302nd Pl, Adel.

St. John's Catholic Church will host a community fish fry on Friday nights. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries, baked potatoes and coleslaw. The cost is $12 a plate, with a maximum of $40 per family. Children under five eat free. Dine-in and carry out will be available.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 - March 22 at Assumption Catholic Church Gym, Granger.

Knights of Columbus will host a weekly fish fry on Fridays starting on Feb. 16. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or French fries (fries are dine-in only), homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and cheese pizza. The Catholic Women's Club will also serve homemade desserts.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 - March 22 at St. Pat's School Gym, Perry.

The St. Pat's Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through March 22. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potatoes, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 - March 29 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center starting on Feb. 16. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or carry out.

Soup Supper/Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Washington Township School (corner of P58 and F31 south of Perry).

The rescheduled Washington Township School Foundation's annual soup supper and pie auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17. The soup supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. and the pie auction at 6:15 p.m. A free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to maintain the building. Come join the fun seven miles south of Perry at the intersection of P58 and F31.

Mother-Son Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at South Prairie Elementary.

Support the DCG After Prom while bringing your son(s) and dancing the night away on Friday, Feb. 23. The Mother/Son Dance is open to PK-6 students. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child up to $30, with cash, check or Venmo accepted at the door. The event includes crafts, desserts and drinks. A sensory space will be provided.

Father-Daughter Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at South Prairie Elementary.

Support the DCG After Prom while bringing your daughter(s) and dancing the night away on Saturday, Feb. 24. The Father/Daughter Dance is open to PK-6 students. The cost is $20 per couple, $5 each additional child up to $30, with cash, check or Venmo accepted at the door. The event includes crafts, desserts and drinks. A sensory space will be provided.

Eagle Watch

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Saylorville Reservoir.

The return of the Bald Eagle is a conservation success story and a cause for celebration. We will gather at the open waters below the Saylorville Reservoir where these birds historically congregate and answer questions regarding the day’s phenomenon. Spotting scopes or binoculars are recommended. This program is a joint effort between DCCB, Iowa Audubon, and the Corps of Engineers.

Soup Supper

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

Heartland Warriors 4-H Club will host a soup supper on Sunday, Feb. 25. The menu includes potato soup and chili along with a variety of desserts. Takeout will be available. All free-will donations will support the Heartland Warriors 4-H Club and their community supported activities.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include fish fries