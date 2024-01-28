'I enjoy helping people feel cared for': Layna Orwick in the Canton Rep student spotlight

Layna Orwick, a sixth-grader at Pfeiffer Intermediate School in Perry Township, is a Canton Repository Kid of Character for January. She was photographed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at school.

NAME – Layna Orwick

SCHOOL – Pfeiffer Intermediate School

RESIDENCE – Massillon

AGE – 12

PARENTS – Josh and Amie Orwick

SIBLINGS – Brother, Grayson Hildebrandt

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Choir, Model U.N., softball, volleyball, swimming and Speech and Debate.

Layna Orwick, a sixth-grader at Pfeiffer Intermediate School in Perry Township, is a Canton Repository Kid of Character for January. She was photographed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at school.

NOMINATION – “Layna is an exemplary student both academically and socially. She is kind and polite to her teachers and fellow classmates. Layne is a positive influence within our Pfeiffer school community.”

PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED THE ACT OF KINDNESS – I always try my best in school because I have always been passionate to be successful, and to make others happy. I enjoy helping people feel cared-for and included.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – I don’t play video games, but I love reading. My favorite book series is “Harry Potter.” In fact, I love reading and writing so much I have started writing my won books. I hope to someday get them published. My favorite TV shows are older ones, such as “Alf” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – As I mentioned in the last question, I want to write books and get them published, but what I really want to be when I grow up is an astronaut. Space really amazes me.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – If I could change one thing about school, I would make it more enjoyable for everyone. Learning shouldn’t be a chore or hassle. Instead, learning should be engaging and fun.

IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – If I could have a superpower, I would want to be able to read minds. By doing this, I would be able to know if someone would do something dangerous. Then, I could keep them from hurting themselves or others.

Layna Orwick, a sixth-grader at Pfeiffer Intermediate School, is a Canton Repository Kid of Character for January. Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Other nominations

ALLIANCE

Pauline Smith, fifth grade, Alliance Intermediate School – Pauline is a ray of sunshine every day. Her smile and attitude light the halls and classrooms of this building. She's a positive role model for students and staff alike!

Brady Floyd, fourth grade, Alliance Intermediate School – Peers have said for years that Brady is possibly "the nicest person they have ever met." He continues to impress everyone with his genuine caring, kind personality. This world needs some more Bradys in it!

CANTON CITY

Joslyn Kennedy, sixth grade, Worley School – Joslynn works hard to understand all of her work. She makes sure that all other students are included, makes new students feel welcome, and helps others.

Thomas Bremner, sixth grade, Youtz School – Thomas comes to class prepared and ready to work. He gets along with his peers, is willing to lend a helping hand, volunteers without thought, and never complains.

CANTON LOCAL

Lillian Konovsek, sixth grade, Canton South Middle School – Lillian Konovsek consistently shows a strong passion for learning and creating a positive and inspiring environment in the classroom. She's friendly and always ready to encourage and help her fellow students.

Isaac May, sixth grade, Canton South Middle School – Isaac May demonstrates respect for his peers and teachers, maintaining a positive attitude and a friendly presence in the classroom. His sense of humor and strong leadership skills add to his admirable qualities as a student.

FAIRLESS LOCAL

Madison Starrett, eighth grade, Fairless Middle School – Madison is a very mature young lady, who is an exemplary student in all ways. She always comes to class prepared, is willing to help those around her, and she always has a smile on her face. She's a proactive student who takes pride in taking control of her own education by asking for help when she needs it.

Anthony Singer, sixth grade, Fairless Middle School – Anthony is a kind, conscientious, mature young man. He always comes to class prepared, with a smile on his face, has a positive attitude, and is helpful to his peers. He goes above and beyond in his schoolwork, soaring to the top!

JACKSON LOCAL

Brynn Goode, fifth grade, Strausser Elementary School – Brynn Goode is the epitome of a compassionate and caring young person. Brynn truly listens to those around her and is eager to help in any way she can. She approaches every task with a smile and is consistently respectful to both adults and her peers. We are incredibly lucky to have Brynn at Strausser and cannot wait to see all that she continues to accomplish.

Devon Burks, fifth grade, Strausser Elementary School – Devon inspires the entire Strausser Family of adults and students on a daily basis with his unwavering smile and magnetic personality. Devon's message of positivity in the face of life's biggest challenges is a lesson for all of us to embrace and BELIEVE.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Nina Campbell, sixth grade – Nina is kind and compassionate. She finds opportunities to serve others, both in and out of school. Nina contributes to classroom discussions, works to the best of her ability, is respectful, and has a genuine love for her teachers and peers.

Nolan Rush, seventh grade – Nolan is a kindhearted young man who strives to meet every educational task with excellence. He brings an infectious joy to our classrooms and hallways as he interacts with his peers. We are so thankful that Nolan is a part of our LCCS family.

LAKE LOCAL

Autumn Schimpf, seventh grade, Lake Middle/High School – Autumn has so many likeable qualities. She has such a creative expression of promoting her character and leadership. Autumn expresses care and compassion to the teachers and students around her. I hope Autumn knows that she has a natural ability to be a leader. I hope that she continues to grow and promote positive expressions of character, leadership and integrity throughout the school year.

Wyatt Hinkle, seventh grade, Lake Middle/High School – Wyatt is one of the most kind-hearted students in the 7th grade class. He is a quiet leader. Wyatt has such strong leadership values that are quietly displayed through his actions. His actions are true to positive character and integrity. Wyatt is truly a well rounded student of character. Any other student lucky enough to be in his social circle is blessed with a genuine friend that has a kind and caring heart. I am thankful we have Wyatt as a Lake Blue Streak, who daily shows leadership, humility and character.

LOUISVILLE

Ruby Rodriguez, sixth grade, Louisville Middle School – Ruby is a natural born leader. She is always willing to help out another student or staff member with another. She always does this with grace and kindness towards all people.

Istvan Hendricks, seventh grade, Louisville Middle School – It is hard to find a more kind and genuine young man than Istvan! He always demonstrates respectfulness and responsibility in all he does! He is a good friend by addressing others with kind and encouraging words. I thank Istvan for being a great role model at LMS!

MASSILLON

Kyleigh Coughlin, sixth grade, Massillon Intermediate School – Kyleigh Coughlin is a 6th grade student at the Massillon Intermediate School. Kyleigh is a very kind, sweet, respectful, humble, and conscientious young lady who always wants to do the right thing. While Kyleigh can be soft-spoken and polite, she has a voracious appetite for learning! Kyleigh goes out of her way to help others and focus in class so she can be as successful as she can be. She completes assignments on time, asks for more when done, and even volunteers her time to help others with their assignments. In the complex world of computer science, Kyleigh still manages to maintain integrity and hold a positive attitude in the face of adversity making her an awesome Kid of Character!

Connor Scheible, sixth grade, Massillon Intermediate School – Connor Scheible, a 6th grader at the Massillon Intermediate School, is an all-around wonderful student! He is very responsible, patient, and conscientious. He is respectful towards all of his teachers and his peers. He tries hard, is never afraid to ask for help, and excels in all of his classes. He is always willing to help out his teachers and his classmates! Connor is self confident and has the courage to speak up when something is not right. He exemplifies what it means to be a kid of character.

MARLINGTON LOCAL

Chloe Hunter, seventh grade, Marlington Middle School – Chloe goes out of her way to help others in and out of school. In addition to being a strong student and a hard worker, Chloe takes it on herself to make others' days better.

Mylan Thomas, seventh grade, Marlington Middle School – Mylan not only has a positive attitude and completes his schoolwork at a high level, but he also does more than required without being asked. He is a constant learner!

MINERVA LOCAL

Theresa Herstine, sixth grade, Minerva Middle School – Theresa is an extremely hard-working student. She is always listening, trying her best, and helping others. She stays on top of her work and is always asking questions to get better. Not only is she a great student, but also a sweet girl. She has a way of brightening the room and bringing happiness upon others.

Oliver Locke, sixth grade, Minerva Middle School – Oliver has great attendance in school and works very hard in each of his classes. He has shown great responsibility in coming prepared to class and completing all assignments on time. Oliver is a true example of an exceptional Minerva Lion!!

NORTH CANTON

Kenley Snarski, third grade, North Canton Intermediate School – Kenley is truly a star in our school with an enthusiasm for learning that is infectious, and an approach to each day with a bright and infectious spirit. She not only excels with her academics, but she also radiates kindness which helps to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Her creativity and engagement in various activities showcase a well-rounded and promising young lady whose positive attitude and eagerness to learn make her a shining example of a student who will continue to sparkle and thrive.

Greyson Fry, fourth grade, North Canton Intermediate School – If you are looking for a star student, then you need to look no further than Greyson Fry. He has all the qualities needed to be a successful student and person both inside and outside school. His eagerness to learn, his kindness to others, and the fact that he can always be depended upon to make the right choice, make him a great example for other students to emulate. We are excited to watch Greyson continue to grow as a student and as a person.

NORTHWEST LOCAL

Makenna Malcolm, eighth grade, Northwest Middle School – Makenna is an outstanding student who is also a member of the school's cross country and track teams. Outside of school, Makenna is involved with riding and showing horses, and even works at the stables part time. The youngest of two children, she hopes to one day attend college and study to be a physical therapist or nurse practitioner.

Jason Moock, eighth grade, Northwest Middle School – Jason has consistently performed well in a rigorous courseload and will leave middle school with several high school credits completed. He plays the trumpet in the school band and is also a member of the jazz ensemble. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking with his family and fishing. He hopes to study music in college and is considering pursuing a career as a professional musician.

OSNABURG LOCAL

Lydia Parker, sixth grade, East Canton Middle School – Lydia is an intelligent young lady who not only loves to explore, learn, and expand her curiosities, but she's kind to everyone around her. She's always willing to help others, including her teachers, and she isn't afraid to pursue her ideas. We value her leadership in the classroom and her respect for those around her.

Jaxon Mayle, sixth grade, East Canton Middle School – Jaxon comes to school every day with a positive attitude and outlook on school. He doesn't give up until he's done his best and treats his peers with kindness and respect. We value Jaxon's sense of humor, goodwill towards others, and his motivation for learning.

PERRY LOCAL

Malina Pierce, third grade, Lohr Elementary – Malina Pierce is the type of student you would want everyone to be. She works hard, is caring and thoughtful of others, and she shows great character in everything she does. Malina is an inquisitive student; always learning from the things and people around her.

Jaxon Hogue, fourth grade, Whipple Elementary – Jaxon Hogue demonstrates responsibility and respect toward himself, his classmates, and his teachers every day. He takes ownership of his learning in a way that is above his years, planning ahead and asking questions to advocate for himself. He does so with a respectful attitude and openness to instruction. These attributes serve him well, not only in school, but will lead him to succeed in his future school and career.

Layna Orwick, sixth grade, Pfeiffer Intermediate – Layna is an exemplary student both academically and socially. She is kind and polite to her teachers and fellow classmates. Layna is a positive influence within our Pfeiffer school community.

Weston Buckwalter, first grade, TC Knapp Elementary – Weston comes to school ready to learn every day. He is sweet, kind, friendly and a positive role model for his classmates.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Evelyn Powell, sixth grade – She is kind, responsible, and respectful to her classmates and teachers. She is a leader for her class.

William Geis, sixth grade – He is respectful, a good friend, and always engaged in activities for school. He demonstrates leadership and responsibility.

SANDY VALLEY

Natalie Casebolt, seventh grade, Sandy Valley Middle School – “It’s important to be helpful in big and small ways.” This is a motto that Natalie Casebolt lives by. She is seen as a leader by her peers and teachers because of her willingness to be kind and helpful to others. Natalie participates in cheerleading, Student Council, Science Club, and Spanish Club. Her latest project is studying acoustic dampening as a member of the NASA Capstone. Her goal for the future is to become a forensic anthropologist and it’s not surprising that her favorite subject is science. One thing she would like to change about the world is to end pollution so we have a cleaner world in which to live. When she’s not dedicated to her studies or cheerleading, she enjoys time outdoors. We’re very lucky to have Natalie as a student at SVMS!

Dax Baylon, seventh grade, Sandy Valley Middle School – An individual who truly leads by example is Dax Baylon. He stands out among his peers as someone who is always available to be helpful and an example to follow. At school, he is involved in the Science Club, Game Club, Student Council, and participates in NASA Capstone by working on a project that studies Rover wheels. Not surprisingly, science and history are his favorite subjects, and he plans on earning a degree in physics in the future. His one wish to improve the world is for people to recognize the difference between right and wrong. When not in school, he says he enjoys weightlifting because it provides great health and mental benefits!

STARK COUNTY CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Kylie O'Neill, fourth grade, Regina Coeli – Kylie shows leadership, kindness, effort, and overall positive contribution to the classroom and school community.

TUSLAW

Kariyas Kauffman, eighth grade, Tuslaw Middle School – Kariyas Kauffman is TNT in a tiny package. Sweet and smiling in class, fierce on the basketball court, Kariyas gets the job done both academically and athletically. Kariyas is light and energy!

Dylan Hacker, eighth grade, Tuslaw Middle School – Dylan Hacker, while intelligent and studious, still appreciates and generates FUN! He is quick-witted but always respectful. Additional adjectives for Dylan include helpful, inclusive, curious, and motivated!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Canton Repository Student of Character: Layna Orwick, Perry Local