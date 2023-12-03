Enjoy some holiday libations. See the stars. Listen to some fab music. It's NXT Best!

Looking for an excuse to get out despite the cold? Here's a sampling of what's available this week — plus a pinch of holiday frivolity!

Community Christmas Dinner and Open House

Sunday, Dec. 3 - noon to 3 p.m.

Shepherdstown Fire Department

8052 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Free dinner. Special guest Santa Claus! (Bring your camera). Free gifts for all children. Fire safety literature and fire, rescue and ambulance displays.

Star Party

Monday, Dec. 4 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

A telescope viewing of the night sky. Tri-State Astronomers Club members guide viewers and answer questions. Come and go anytime during the event. Bring chairs or blankets. Part of The Institute's Naturalist Discovery Series, created in partnership with Tri-State Astronomers. Free. Postponed if mostly cloudy. Call 717-762-0373 or go to www.NatureAndCultureInstitute.org.

A Country Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 7 - 6 p.m.

The Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St. (rear)

Hagerstown

The songbook of American country music and holiday classics performed by singers and live musicians, preceded by a dinner buffet. Tickets include dinner and show: $63 adults, $57 active military and first responders, $53.50 children 5-12. Go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Christkindl Markt

Friday, Dec. 8 - 3-8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 9 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

University Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

A German Christmas tradition in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. Shop from various artisans. Local Bavarian food and beverages. Visit from Santa Claus. Sponsored by the city of Hagerstown. Go to christkindlmarkthagerstown.com

Holiday Night: Storytime and Hot Cocoa

Friday, Dec. 8 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in City Park)

Hagerstown

For the family. A special guest will read a holiday children's classic. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar and guided tour of the Childhood Favorites exhibit. Free admission. Go to wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

Eric Byrd Trio Presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

Friday, Dec. 8 - 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Live at Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Eric Byrd and his fabulous jazz trio bring the magic of Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas to Live at Hub City Vinyl. $25. Go to liveathubcityvinyl.com.

Merry Makers Market Roundhouse

Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, and Sundays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Roundhouse

100 E. Liberty St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

100 arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, Santa Claus, live performances, wine and spirits tasting and more. Hosted by Willow Bourn Farms and the Berkeley County Roundhouse Foundation. Free admission.

Local members of Blue Ridge Summit Free Library’s Teens & Tweens gather decorations in preparation for the library’s Annual Yuletide.

Annual Yuletide Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Summit Free Library

13676 Monterey Lane

Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.

Fire truck rides, an appearance by Santa, children's craft, live music by Rich Fehle. Memorial tree lighting, 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Parking in plaza lot across from library, off Monterey Lane and in other adjacent lots. Email brsmtnboard@gmail.com.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 7 to 10 a.m.

Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company

22 N. Main St.

Smithsburg

All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits, fried potatoes, juice and coffee. $8 adults, $5 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult. Bring camera to take pictures with Santa.

Holiday Sip, Shop and Stroll

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Downtown

Chambersburg, Pa.

Rain or shine. For ages 21 and older. Samples of locally made wine, beer, liquor and cider at participating vendors, including Rough Edges, Liquid Art Brewing Company and Gear House Brewing Company, among others. Food samples. Appearance from Santa. $45 general admission, $5 designated drivers. Proceeds benefit downtown Chambersburg. Email sthursh@chambersburg.org.

Olde Tyme Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 3 to 8 p.m.

Funkstown

Town Hall (30 E. Baltimore St.): holiday party with raffle prizes, ugly sweater contest, photos with Santa, craft vendors, Christmas trivia (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.); Funkstown Community Park (405 Robert Kline Way): s'mores, hot dogs and hot cocoa by Boy Scout Troop 123, pony rides (3 to 6 p.m.), wagon rides (5 to 8 p.m.); St. Paul's Lutheran Church (24 E. Baltimore St.): craft vendors, wagon rides, Christmas carols, square dancers; Yesterday's Lane (noon to 8 p.m.): craft vendors, live music by Midlife Crisis Band, food truck, food sales by South High Band Boosters; Blue Mountain Winery (117 E. Baltimore St.) (noon to 8 p.m.): live acoustic Christmas music, wine samples; Guten Tag (4 Frederick Road) (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.): hot cocoa and treats; and Blondy & Company (38 W. Baltimore St.) (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.): clothes, jewelry and accessories for sale.

Hagerstown Choral Arts presents John Rutter's Gloria

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 4 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

15 Andolph Ave.

Hagerstown

Organ and full brass. Seasonal favorites. Freewill offering.

Danger Bird: Tribute to Neil Young

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Live at Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

The story of Neil Young and his music. $15. Go to liveathubcityvinyl.com.

Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

World-class musicians perform the biggest hits of the season with a tribute to The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Stray Cats and more. Contemporary culture meets classic '50s rock-and-roll and big-band swing. Santa Claus joins the show. $35 adults; $30 military, first responders and seniors; $25 students. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.

Caleb Dillard and Joey Davis

Sunday, Dec. 10 - 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Live at Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

$20. Go to liveathubcityvinyl.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Art, music, holiday events in NXT Best for Dec. 3