‘Enjoy That Little Nap?’: South Carolina Deputy Charged After Knocking Out Black Man In Arrest Caught on Camera

A South Carolina representative is calling for the US Department of Justice to launch a probe into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy assaulted his client.

Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, who is also an attorney, is representing Rashard Keithan Duncan, whom 39-year-old James Carter allegedly assaulted, WCIV reported.

James Carter is facing charges in connection to an alleged assault against a Black man, identified as Rashard Keithan Duncan. (ABC 4 News/Twitter)

Carter, formerly of the sheriff’s office, is facing charges including misconduct in office and assault and battery in the third degree, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was fired from his job earlier this month. The former law enforcement official had a series of infractions during his 14-year career at different agencies.



Per an affidavit posted by the agency, the incident happened on Oct. 21 as Carter attempted to arrest the victim after failing “to stop for blue lights.” (Duncan’s name is redacted from the document.)

The victim hopped out of his vehicle, prompting a foot chase, but tripped and fell. When Carter caught up to him, he allegedly struck him “in the facial area, knocking him unconscious momentarily,” the affidavit stated.

“The defendant then placed his hands around the neck of [the victim] and moved his body to the ground,” the description continued. “After handcuffing [the victim] while walking to the patrol vehicle the defendant said to [the victim] ‘Enjoy that little nap?’ acknowledging that [the victim] lost consciousness while he was being struck.”

WCIV reported that Carter turned himself into custody on Monday, Nov. 27, but was released on bond. During his hearing, Pendarvis accused Carter of calling his client the N-word during the incident and of violating his civil rights. In addition, he pressed for the release of the ex-officer’s body camera footage.

“This is probably one of the most egregious examples of abuse of power by a law enforcement official I’ve ever seen,” Pendarvis said, per the outlet. “Did (Carter) get (Duncan) immediate help? No, he sat him in the patrol car for roughly an hour before getting medical attention, despite Mr. Duncan telling the deputy he needed it.”

Carter’s attorney, Joseph Caparella, touted his client as a “decorated law enforcement officer” who deemed Duncan to be a threat, citing his previous rap sheet. He added that Carter “did what he had to do to get home to his family that night safely,” the news station reported.

Body camera footage shows Carter punching Duncan in the face repeatedly before placing him in handcuffs. Duncan’s defense team said Carter used a racial slur during the incident.

“Why you punched me in my face?” Duncan asked.

“Because you reached in your f****ng waistband,” Carter responded while escorting him to the patrol vehicle.

According to WCIV, Carter was fired nearly 20 days after the incident occurred — a delay caused by his supervisor, Tim Carroll. Sgt. Carroll was demoted and removed from patrol duty for how he handled the case.