Enjoy pie or support Perry through a chili dinner in Dallas County this weekend

January Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at Perry businesses on Friday, Jan. 26. Shop warm-weather apparel, holiday décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more information on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

MERT Soup & Pie Lunch

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut St., Minburn.

The Minburn Emergency Rescue Team (MERT) will hold its annual Soup & Pie Lunch on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Minburn United Methodist Church. This free-will donation event features homemade chili, potato and split pea soups along with a variety of desserts and drinks. Proceeds will be used to fund emergency equipment and training for Minburn first responders.

Community Chili Dinner

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at National Guard Amory, 2930 Willis Ave., Perry.

Join Perry Hy-Vee on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the National Guard Armory for its Community Chili Dinner benefitting Perry Community Schools. Free chili and beverages will be served. Free-will donations will be accepted, with 100% of the proceeds going to the victims, staff and students of Perry Community Schools. Special thanks to the National Guard and Pepsico for making this event possible.

Life in the Dead of Winter

1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at Voas Nature Area.

Winter appears to turn Dallas County into a cold, desolate snowscape, yet life persists! Get your body moving on a hike with Dallas County Conservation Board to look for signs of life and discuss how some of our native plants and animals survive Iowa’s winters.

Stargazing and Constellation Stories

6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

Our night skies are filled with stories written in the stars. Each constellation holds a story and a connection for you to our place. Join a DCCB naturalist for this stargazing program where you will learn to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to locate and identify common constellations, and share a few of the sky's stories. Register through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Vegetable Garden Workshop

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a workshop on Feb. 1 titled "Starting a Vegetable Garden." The workshop aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create thriving vegetable gardens. Discover essential tips on optimal planting locations, ideal planting times and the distinctions between direct sow and transplants. Unlock the secrets to achieving multiple harvests throughout the growing season. Learn about different vegetable families, understand the importance of crop rotation and gain a wealth of knowledge to ensure your garden flourishes. Limited seats are available for this workshop, and early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit go.iastate.edu/B3CPPO or contact Megan Will at mwill@iastate.edu

Mother and Son Bowling

6:30 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Adel Family Fun Center.

Join the ADM After Prom for a fundraiser for all the mothers and sons out there! Two shifts are available at 6:30 or 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per couple (just $10 for each additional son), paid the day of the event. The cost includes one hour of glow bowling and shoe rental. Make all reservations by calling the Adel Family Fun Center at 515-993-3350 Don't delay, space is limited for each shift!

Daddy Daughter Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Adel High School Commons.

ADM After Prom will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3. The dance is open to girls in grades preschool through sixth grade. The cost is $25 per couple with pre-registration (or $30 walk-in registration) plus $10 per additional child. Refreshments will be served. Complete the Google form to pre-register. Questions can be sent to AfterPromADM@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to support ADM After Prom 2024.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, Feb. 5. The menu includes scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed veggies, rolls and Jell-O poke cake. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Perry's 21st Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 around Perry.

Grab a friend and join the Perry Chamber for this Valentine's Day-themed shopping event in Perry - with more than a dozen shops offering delicious chocolate treats and sweet specials! A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Get your ticket stamped at each place you shop to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day of: Before Feb. 1 = $8: ONLINE ONLY with pick-up at Ben's Five & Dime day of the event. Feb. 1-9 = $10: ONLINE with pick-up at Ben's Five & Dime day of the event -or- IN-PERSON at Ben's Five & Dime. Feb. 10 = $10: IN-PERSON ONLY at participating businesses. Online tickets are available at 2024perrychocolatewalk.eventbrite.com. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Mike and Glenda Magic Show

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series announced that The Mike and Glenda Magic Show has been postponed to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Mike and Glenda Magic Show provides clean family entertainment. Glenda astounds the audience with her polished magical presentations, and Mike jokes with a variety of his puppets using ventriloquism. This adds comedy and diversity to their presentation. This team approach is original and fast paced. All ages appreciate their performance. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free (donations are accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

