Enjoy planes, tunes, and BBQ featuring War Hippies band in Tavares

Spring is just around the corner, and “America’s Seaplane City” will hold an event in Central Florida.

Guests can enjoy a savory barbecue at the City of Tavares’ Annual Planes, Tunes, and BBQ on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2.

The family-friendly festivities at Wooton Park will include live music from Kings County and Reece and a selection of food and merchandise. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, seaplane pilots will compete in flying competitions at the Seaplane-A-Palooza. Keep your eyes peeled for the crowd’s favorite “melon bomb drop.”

There will also be an aerobatic air show featuring professional aerobatic pilots at 2:30 p.m. and a live drone show around 8 p.m.

Live music on Saturday will feature Dallas Tyler, the J Alan Six Band, The Weathered Souls, and the War Hippies.

Seating for the events is limited, and bringing a blanket or chair is encouraged.

Parking is available in the parking garage at Sinclair Avenue.

Admission to the events are free.

