Enjoy the spring-like weather while you can. 'Winter-like weather' returns by mid-week

We've been on a warm weather streak in Iowa, especially for the middle of February. But winter isn't gone yet, and the National Weather Service is forecasting a cold end to the work week.

We get to enjoy a few more days of mild conditions, before more winter-like weather finishes out the work week.



Light rain and snow return to the forecast Wed night, with best chances for snow north and best chances for rain south. Temperatures then drop on Thu and Fri. #iawx pic.twitter.com/cWI3S5UfJJ — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 12, 2024

This week began relatively warm, with a high of 48 degrees on Monday. The low was expected to dip down to around 28 degrees with partial clouds overnight.

What temperatures are expected in Des Moines for the rest of the week?

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 46, and a low of 29 into the night. Wednesday brings even sunnier conditions with a high of 54, but a blustery low in the evening of 30 degrees.

There's a chance of rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning that could turn into a snowy mix, according to NWS Des Moines.

Lows on Wednesday night will drop to 30 degrees with likely rain and possible snow.

When will it snow next in Des Moines?

Thursday morning, there's a 40% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Thursday is expected to be windy with a high in the low-40s. Lows will be in the mid-20s in the evening.

There's another 40% chance of snow on Friday after 7 a.m., with highs in the mid-30s. Friday evening is expected to be blustery, with lows around 16 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s and mostly clear skies.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines weather to feel more winter-like this week with cold, snow