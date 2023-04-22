'Enjoy your stay': Volusia sheriff welcomes another man charged with threatening his life

Sheriff Mike Chitwood waited at the bottom of an escalator at the Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday evening to face another man who was charged with threatening to kill him.

"Tyler, I'm Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood," the sheriff said as Tyler Meyer descended an airport escalator with two law enforcement escorts by his side. "Welcome to Volusia County, Florida. Enjoy your stay."

"Thank you," Meyer replied.

Authorities took Meyer to the Volusia County jail. Meyer, 30, was arrested on March 31 by the San Diego Police Department at a home where he lived with his mother, according to police.

Meyer received the same greeting from Chitwood that Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, received when he arrived at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in March.

Another Chitwood death threat: San Diego man accused of threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

'Welcome to Florida': New Jersey man who issued death threat to sheriff extradited to Volusia County

Legal fight ahead? Neo-Nazi group denied Ormond Beach special event permit to protest Sheriff Chitwood

Both Meyer and Golden are accused of posting death threats against Chitwood on 4chan, an online message board. Both are charged with making a written threat to kill or injure, a second-degree felony.

Meyer posted anonymously: “It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death,” according to police.

Tyler Meyer has safely landed in handcuffs in Daytona Beach from San Diego, California. Tyler posted on 4chan that he was going to kill Mike Chitwood, which earned him a felony charge.

A third man has also been arrested for threatening Chitwood on 4chan, but Cristhian Zapata, 23, of Connecticut, has not arrived in Volusia County yet.

A law enforcement escort guides Meyer into the back of a vehicle at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

Investigators seized multiple firearms, ammunition and electronics from Meyer’s home, a release stated.

Chitwood has spoken out against hate groups and antisemitic messaging being spread in Volusia County. Since then he and his family have dealt with threats and harassing messages.

Tyler was in Volusia County Branch Jail on a $100,000 bond Saturday morning, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood faces man charged with threatening him