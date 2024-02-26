Enjoy the sun Lexington. A 50 degree temperature drop is in the forecast

Lexington will see potentially record-breaking warm temperatures, a strong thunderstorm and freezing cold temperatures in its weather forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service.

And that includes a near 50 degree drop in temperatures in a little over 48 hours.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. According to the NWS, the record high temperatures for Feb. 26 and 27 are 76 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. The record for Feb. 26 has stood since 1944 while the record for Feb. 27 was broken last year.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. Quarter-sized hail is possible with the storm.

A strong storm system is expected to impact the northwestern portions of Kentucky later Tuesday evening, according to the NWS. The storm could feature periodic heavy rainfall, gusty winds and possibly a brief spin up tornado.

The storm could impact the Central Kentucky region between 4-9 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said. Indiana and Illinois are mostly included in the NWS’ slight risk zone while only the northwestern counties of Kentucky are included in the marginal risk zone.

A strong storm system will impact the region Tuesday into Wednesday bringing gusty winds, occasional heavy rainfall, and the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/fGz3YRJLmZ — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 26, 2024

Following the storm will be colder temperatures, dropping into the mid 20s Wednesday evening, according to the NWS. On Thursday the temperatures are expected to reach the mid 40s.

Very warm, mild weather will continue the next couple of days. A strong cold front will push through the region early Wednesday and could bring some strong storms with it. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/VKJrprzQUG — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 26, 2024

WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey is calling for a similar weather pattern in his forecast. Bailey said there’s a chance for a brief period of sleet and snow when the temperatures plummet Wednesday evening.