Enjoy TEXAS and Shakespeare in the Canyon this season

The TEXAS Outdoor Musical announces its upcoming 58th season, with tickets on sale now, alongside a new series being introduced to the outdoor stage, "Shakespeare in the Canyon."

According to a news release, the TEXAS production will run every Tuesday through Sunday from June 6 to Aug. 3. "Shakespeare in the Canyon" will have a limited viewing, available every Tuesday through the month of July beginning July 9.

"TEXAS Outdoor Musical" is a family-friendly show set against an authentic tapestry of history. The show’s fictional characters bring to life the stories, struggles and triumphs of the settlers of the Texas Panhandle in the 1800s. Song and dance abound – and a generous helping of good ol’ Texas humor, too – with spellbinding lighting and special effects. The show takes place every year in the beautiful Pioneer Amphitheater carved out and nestled into the natural basin of Palo Duro Canyon, the second largest canyon in the United States. This years new season also offering "Shakespeare in the Canyon" which uses the talented cast to showcase different types of theatre in this rare setting.

Texas the outdoor Musical performed in Palo Duro Canyon State Park in 2023, Photographed by Jim Livingston

"This is the 58th season of Texas Outdoor Musical. We are very excited to once again offer the story of the setting in the Texas Panhandle by song and dance, all performed in the canyon representing the historic routes of the production. ... We are also excited to officially launch a 'Shakespeare in the Canyon' series, which will present 'A Midsummer Nights Dream' on Tuesdays in July in lieu of Texas," Stephen Crandall, artistic director for TEXAS Outdoor Musical, said.

According to Crandall, the Shakespearian series is an addition to the production after seeing the community's enjoyment of their previous Shakespeare inspired productions. Crandall said this year's "Shakespeare in the Canyon" will be an official launching of a new formal series, where new productions of the iconic works will be performed each season.

"We of course encourage everyone to try to see both productions. Attending a show in the amphitheater in the canyon is a really special experience; it is a very beautiful serene landscape. ... It is just an overall enjoyable experience to sit in the audience and be entertained in the open under the stars. It is such a one-of-a-kind experience," Crandall said.

In addition, the production is also seeking seasonal personnel for the upcoming production. Applications are now being accepted online at https://www.texas-show.com/p/auditions-employment .

"We are gearing up, about to start our audition process; for that, we hire approximately 80 to 100 individuals to work onstage and back stage and then another number of people to run the front of house. This is a big production, and we are excited to begin seeking for that," Crandall said.

Summer 2024 TEXAS Outdoor Musical Schedule: June 6 – August 3rd

Tuesday- Sunday

6 p.m.: Amphitheatre, Box Office and Parking Opens

6:15-7:45 p.m.: BBQ Dinner (must be pre-purchased)

6:45-7:30 p.m.: Pre-Show Entertainment

7:40 p.m.: Amphitheatre Seating Opens

8 p.m.: Show

Summer 2024 Shakespeare in the Canyon Schedule:

Tuesdays in July: 9, 16, 23, 30

6:30 p.m.: Amphitheatre, Concession, Box Office and Parking Opens

7-7:30 p.m.: Pre-Show Entertainment

7:40 p.m.: Amphitheatre Seating Opens

8 p.m.: Show

The option to purchase the crowd favorite Chuckwagon meal, serving a BBQ dinner, will be available with the Texas production only. Special themed foods will be available at the concession stand for the Shakespeare in the Canyon shows, including turkey legs and more.

Discounts are available for seniors, military and West Texas A&M University staff/faculty/students applicable for both of the shows. Children ages 12 and under are eligible to receive free admission to "Shakespeare in the Canyon". Children ages four and under are eligible for a discount for the production of TEXAS with ages 12 to 4 years old eligible for a discounted admission fee.

The TEXAS VIP package offers premier parking, souvenir posters, back stage tours and best seats in the house. This offer is available for TEXAS only.

Guests can purchase tickets to both shows by purchasing the new Season Membership available now.

Tickets and information are available at texas-show.com or by calling our Box Office at 806-651-2181. For our complete listing of costs, volunteer opportunities and more information, visit www.texas-show.com

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TEXAS 58th season tickets now available