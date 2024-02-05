'Enjoy the warm up': Sunny skies with highs in the 50s this week followed by rain and cold

A strong dose of spring weather will hit the Buckeye State this week.

Temperatures across the northern half of Ohio are expected to climb into the 50s from Wednesday to Saturday, according to Karen Clark, a meteorologist with the Cleveland Office of the National Weather Service.

"Our normal temperature is 35 for the high and 19 for the low," Clark said.

Highs for the week were forecast at 47 Tuesday, 52 Wednesday, 55 Thursday, 53 Friday, 52 Saturday and 44 Sunday.

Nighttime lows should be above freezing from Wednesday through Sunday.

Sunny skies midweek, then a rainstorm

Gray skies were forecast to begin breaking apart Tuesday afternoon.

"Wednesday and Thursday are looking pretty nice," Clark said.

Wednesday is expected to be the sunnier of the two days — clouds should start to roll into the Buckeye State sometime late Thursday afternoon.

A tree stands against the sun in North Central Ohio.

"We start to have some rain moving in Thursday night into Friday," Clark said.

Then rainstorms will be on-and-off across the region for nearly two days.

"For the most part, Friday is the wetter day," Clark said. "We could have some showers lingering into Saturday."

Only about ¼ inch of rain is expected to fall throughout the duration of the storm.

'Enjoy the warm up'

The few days of spring weather will be nice, but Ohioans should brace themselves for the return of colder temperatures.

"We have been watching some colder air that could return for the end of February," Clark said.

The extended forecast shows that freezing temperatures and even snow flurries are possible late next week.

"Enjoy the warm-up," Clark said. "We may see some colder temperatures returning toward the end of the month."

