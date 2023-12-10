Enjoying a traditional Christmas without guilt

Christmas is a time of joy and excitement. It is also a time to remind your family that Christmas is not about getting things, it is about remembering family and relationships. We all want our children to have a magical Christmas that we can afford. And this Christmas, if we temper those wish lists with reality, we can still have a traditional Christmas without guilt. Developing a Christmas budget is the first step. Keeping to the budget requires a little creativity.

Young children can understand that the gifts under the tree are not truly free. The magic of the Christmas season does not need to be diminished or destroyed as you explain that there are expenses associated with getting a tree and decorating the house. Explaining that there is a cost at Christmas time does not have to sound gloomy. For example, when discussing what they want for Christmas, you can explain that Santa has elves and reindeer to feed and raw materials to get so that the gifts can be made. And right now, that food and raw material may not be as affordable as they once were. In addition, parents need to reimburse Santa for the gifts so that he can do it all again next year. With this in mind, have the kids determine what they really want based on that fact. For older children, you can explain your desire to become better off financially. With less of a financial burden, stress and irritability will also lessen. It is important that everyone in the family shares the same goal. Once the family has a unified direction, you can suggest that the children select one specific item that is most important. Provided it does not break the budget, you can do what you can to make sure that that item is under the tree. For stocking stuffers or general gift giving, visit a discount or dollar store for small, inexpensive items that may be fun but won’t cost much. It is important to remember that most toys become obsolete or outgrown very quickly. Fun gifts that don’t break the bank can add novelty without overindulging. Older family members may get a “personal favors” gift card where the giver offers to do specific chores or errands during the year. This year Christmas could be focused on family, family gatherings, and family activities - not on things.

If you are trying to plan a family gathering without breaking the bank, plan on a pot-luck type of gathering where everyone brings a dish. If you are hosting the event, you can plan the main meat dish and the sides can be supplied by everyone else. Tasting other people’s traditional dishes at Christmas is one way to explore new menu items without having to throw away leftovers if the dish does not agree with your palette. If the meal is a more modest fare, it is important to emphasize to the family that the current situation is temporary, and that next year may be better. Keep a happy thought in mind as you explain the current financial climate and that you are coping with it. And emphasize that you are coping. Sounding gloomy or depressed will affect how you explain your financial outlook. Children need to feel secure that their parents are in control and that everything will work out eventually.

Keeping children in the dark or trying to protect them from the realities of trying to get financially stable is not helpful. Let them know your plan to get your finances in order and include them in the ongoing process if you can. If you are trying to keep to your budget this Christmas or plan to get your finances in a better situation next year, it all starts with focus, information, and a strong desire to see it through. Developing a financially friendly lifestyle should not be for Christmas alone. It should be the start of a lifelong journey toward financial independence. Otherwise, the true reason for saving money gets lost in misunderstanding. Wishing for more money only comes true if you really work at keeping the money you have.

Mary Fox Luquette, MBA, CLU, ChFC is a finance instructor in the BI Moody III College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Enjoying a traditional Christmas without guilt