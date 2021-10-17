EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) delivers shareholders solid 237% return over 1 year, surging 9.1% in the last week alone

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) share price has soared 207% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 46% in about a quarter. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 49% lower than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year EnLink Midstream grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 86%. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. The share price gain of 207% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, EnLink Midstream's TSR for the last 1 year was 237%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EnLink Midstream shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 237% over one year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EnLink Midstream (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

