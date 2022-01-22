EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.11

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will increase its dividend on the 11th of February to US$0.11. This will take the annual payment to 5.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

EnLink Midstream Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. EnLink Midstream is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 8.3% based on recent performance. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

EnLink Midstream's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.45. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.7% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's not great to see that EnLink Midstream's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.3% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

EnLink Midstream's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EnLink Midstream will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for EnLink Midstream that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

