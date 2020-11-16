EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that members of its senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9, 2020

EnLink's latest presentation, the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2020, is currently available for download on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

