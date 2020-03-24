EnLink Midstream Provides Financial Strategy Update and Further Reduces Distribution and Expenses





DALLAS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced an update regarding its financial strategy, including a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution and additional reductions in operating and general and administrative expenses.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream) More

EnLink's Board of Directors has approved a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution to $0.09375 per unit, from $0.1875 per unit paid for the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting a 50% reduction. This reduction results in approximately $185 million of additional cash available to EnLink for fiscal 2020, which it intends to apply towards liquidity preservation and balance sheet management.

EnLink continues to identify and implement numerous expense reduction initiatives and is currently targeting $50 million of incremental expense savings across its cost structure during 2020, which is in addition to the expense savings initiated during the fourth quarter of 2019.

On March 17, 2020, EnLink announced a 30% reduction in 2020 total capital expenditures, net to EnLink, which will result in approximately $115 million of incremental 2020 cash flow based on the midpoint of EnLink's latest guidance range. Furthermore, EnLink continues to evaluate additional reductions to capital expenditures, excluding maintenance expenditures, as a significant portion of EnLink's 2020 capital expenditures is flexible and can be managed according to producer activity.

"We continue to take deliberate actions to position EnLink to weather this evolving environment," said Barry E. Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The comprehensive measures we have taken during 2020 will create over $500 million of cash flow available for full-year 2020 to effectively manage our balance sheet, including our liquidity and leverage. We remain focused on and dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our employees and ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of services to customers."

EnLink exited 2019 with a $1.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, upon which only approximately $350 million was drawn, and no near-term debt maturities. EnLink's unsecured revolving credit facility is backed by 21 leading global financial institutions, and 17 of those institutions are lenders of EnLink's term loan, which does not mature until December 2021. In the event capital markets remain challenging, EnLink has the option of repaying the term loan by drawing on the unsecured revolving credit facility, which matures in early 2024, with no impact to leverage metrics or covenant calculations. EnLink's first maturity on its senior notes is during the first quarter of 2024. Approximately 35% of EnLink's outstanding senior notes have a remaining tenor of more than 20 years, and all outstanding senior notes are unsecured.

EnLink continues to maintain a diversified customer base across its asset platform, which includes large integrated customers and other investment-grade counterparties. Approximately 80% of EnLink's 2019 total revenue was generated from investment-grade counterparties or from customers who provided credit protections. EnLink has limited credit exposure related to its producer customers due to the structure of its gathering and processing contracts and continues to monitor its working capital and credit exposure closely.