Are Ennis, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBF) Interest Costs Too High?

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$487m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into EBF here.

How much cash does EBF generate through its operations?

EBF has sustained its debt level by about US$30m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, EBF currently has US$81m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, EBF has produced US$48m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 160%, signalling that EBF’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In EBF’s case, it is able to generate 1.6x cash from its debt capital.

Does EBF’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at EBF’s US$31m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 5.32x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

NYSE:EBF Historical Debt December 23rd 18 More

Does EBF face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 10%, EBF’s debt level may be seen as prudent. EBF is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if EBF’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For EBF, the ratio of 41.43x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as EBF’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

EBF has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure EBF has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Ennis to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EBF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EBF’s outlook. Valuation: What is EBF worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EBF is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



